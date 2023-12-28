Brian Hauessler of BAS named American Legion Teacher of the Year

Brighton Area Schools' Brian Hauessler was recently named the 2023 American Legion Teacher of the Year.

BRIGHTON — Brighton Area Schools' Brian Hauessler was recently named the 2023 American Legion Teacher of the Year.

Hauessler has taught at BAS for 22 years and, along with his wife Karen, put all four of his children through the district, with their youngest graduating in 2021. He's a sixth-grade math and social studies teacher at Maltby Intermediate School.

One of the requirements for American Legion Teacher of the Year is past military service. Hauessler served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve in the 1990s. One of his daughters currently serves in the Air Force.

The normally verbose Hauessler had a difficult time finding a word to describe how he felt after winning the award. “Humbled” was as close as he could get.

“I don’t really know what to say because I work with the greatest teachers in Michigan,” Hauessler said. “I feel like a role player on an all-star (sports) team. I never feel like I’m coming to school to work. It’s part of who I am.”

Hauessler was notified of the honor by VFW members.

"Those (people) are true heroes," he said. "What they did pales in comparison to anything I did.”

Hauessler taught at the elementary school level in Brighton before moving to Maltby more than a decade ago. He admits he wanted to be a coach first. Over the years, he's coached basketball for both youth and school-affiliated basketball teams in Brighton.

“We are so pleased that Mr. Hauessler is being recognized for his years of commitment and dedication to so many Brighton students,” Brighton Superintendent Matt Outlaw wrote in a statement.

He's also known for making students laugh.

“My wife says I always (act like) I’m 12,” Hauessler said. “I have yet to meet a (student) who's on edge when they're laughing.” Humor is part of his nature – Hauessler was voted class clown as a senior at Whitmore Lake High School.

Hauessler will be honored at the Spirit Center Public Safety Award Presentation on Feb. 15, joined by the Brighton Police and Firefighters of the Year.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Brian Hauessler of BAS named American Legion Teacher of the Year