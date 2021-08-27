Brian Heffner to be sentenced on Oct. 1

Aug. 27—SUNBURY — The man found responsible for the death of Sean Maschal will be sentenced in October in Northumberland County Court.

Brian Heffner, 40, of Coal Township, will be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Oct. 1 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. A jury earlier this month found him guilty of a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter, five felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm, receiving stolen property, criminal conspiracy to receive stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and aiding consummation of a crime; and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He was found not guilty of theft by unlawful taking.

Because the jury found him not guilty of third-degree homicide that would have had a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, the leading charge is now the felony count of receiving stolen property, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years. A misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter carries a sentence of up to five years.

Heffner was high when he unintentionally fired the gun that killed Maschal on Sept. 12, 2017. His body was found off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap.