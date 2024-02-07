Brian Hill, Shawnee County sheriff since 2019, files to run for reelection

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill is running for reelection.

Hill on Feb. 1 became the first candidate to file to enter the race for the sheriff's office he has held since 2019, Shawnee County Election Office records said.

Hill has greatly enjoyed serving the citizens of Shawnee County, he told The Topeka Capital-Journal on Tuesday.

"We have worked hard at the sheriff's office building partnerships with all the communities in Shawnee County," he said. "I am looking forward to continuing that service."

Shawnee County Republican precinct committee members in 2019 chose Hill to become sheriff to replace then-Sheriff Herman Jones, who left office to become superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. Hill won election to retain the sheriff's office in 2020.

A resident of Rossville, Hill served from 1991 to 2017 with the Topeka Police Department, including 17 years as a narcotics and homicide detective. He then served with the police department for Topeka Unified School District 501.

Hill survived suffering four gunshot wounds in 2016 in a gunbattle with a convenience store robber, who was also wounded and subsequently went to prison.

This year’s deadline to file to run for public office will be noon June 3. Primary elections will be Aug. 6, with the general election being held Nov. 5.

