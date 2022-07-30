Brian Hutto: A 'coach at heart' becomes Lebanon Special School District director

Brian Hutto took over as the new Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools on July 1.

Brian Hutto with speaks with students at Coles Ferry Elementary School in Lebanon where he has been principal. . Hutto becomes the Lebanon Special School District's new director of schools in July replacing Scott Benson who is retiring.

The three-member school board approved Hutto as the next director with a 2-1 vote. Steve Jones and Mark Tomlinson voted for Hutto. Joel Thacker voted against.

Hutto replaces Scott Benson who is retiring. Hutto has been principal for 10 years at Coles Ferry Elementary School in the district. Benson called Hutto an outstanding administrator and even better person.

"He is a great communicator and well versed in all aspects of LSSD. His experiences as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and especially 10 years as a principal in our district have prepared him for this position.

"My advice: Be true to our core values and do your best to always take care of our people — students, staff, and families."

The Lebanon Special School District has five elementary schools and two middle schools as classes start Monday, Aug. 1. The Tennessean asked Hutto about his new position.

What led to your interest in the job?

Hutto: "I think my goal and aspiration has always been to go where I’m needed and where I can serve. Each spot of landed, that’s what I’ve pursued. I’m always eager to learn about how things work, where I can fit and I’m very invested here."

What are your top priorities?

Hutto: “There are a lot of components that I’m going to have to learn. Most of them I’m familiar with, but budget is top priority right now, accounting for revenues and growth, adding positions and making sure all of those items are in order so we can start school and be ready to go ... Number 2 is really the post pandemic plan to make sure our students (stay on pace academically). Our growth has exceeded what we expected this year so we want to continue that work.”

What unique challenges does the Lebanon Special School District have compared to a county public school district?

Hutto: "One unique challenge, but it’s also one of our strengths, is our size. We’re smaller (and) being that we’re smaller, we may not have the (most) robust of resources, but in turn we really get the quality of all of our pieces. Whether it’s our instructional team, whether it’s our teachers, we maximize everything. So whereas a larger county may have more funds to allocate, we really strive to get the most bang for our buck."

Story continues

Describe the relationship with Wilson County Schools where Lebanon Special School District has students will go to high school with families with children both districts.

Hutto: "With (Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff) Luttrell we’ve talked several times and I look forward to a really good relationship. That would look like – aligning calendars, scheduling. Eighth-graders as the enter into a high school setting (to) have a smooth transition and they do currently. … And we’ve been collaborative with the calendar. There will be times it’s just not feasible whether it’s for certain breaks or testing. But to have that open communication and to make sure our families know from both sides what we’re going to have. It’s just being transparent.”

Board member Joel Thacker voted against your appointment. How do you feel about that going forward and working with Mr. Thacker.

Hutto: “In any board meeting dynamic dissent is part of the discussion. Part of my entry plan is school board relations. What that looks like is having conversations with our school board members. The most recent example ... I called to let them know about the principal’s search at Coles Ferry as well as progress on the entry plan. There were great conversations with all three board members. So I foresee a very good working relationship with all of them. With all three board members it’s been very collaborative in the conversations, they’ve asked good questions especially related to the principal’s search. And it gave me an opportunity to find out their expectations as far as communication."

Describe your strengths?

Hutto: “I’m a coach at heart. I think the key to our progress and success has been the motivation that we’re able to provide to each other and to our families and our students. We’re all willing to work and I’m willing to be involved in all components. Those aren’t things I would shy away from. For areas to grow, it will be the learning curve of making sure (about) the budget and funding aspects. And one of the most recent is accounting for the growth in this community which is exciting, but it’s also a challenge to stay up to date ... I have a map of all the developments coming in – and so keeping your thumb on knowing what’s happening. And that’s going to be (attending) planning commission meetings, that’s going to be community conversations. And those are parts I’m excited about to be involved with our community and civic organizations.”

Brian Hutto becomes the new Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools after 10 years as principal of Coles Ferry Elementary.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Brian Hutto: How will next Lebanon Special School District director lead?