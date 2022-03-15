Brian Hutto named next Lebanon Special School District director of schools

Lebanon Special School District logo

The Lebanon Special School District board has voted for Brian Hutto to be its next director of schools.

Hutto has been working as the principal at Coles Ferry Elementary for 10 years. Hutto also has experience as an assistant principal at Lebanon High School, according to discussion at the board meeting Monday.

“I have got the confidence he can do the job,” Board Chair Steve Jones said. “He’s got a lot of experience, administrative experience and that is what we need."

Jones will negotiate a contract with Hutto and bring it back at the next meeting April 11, Jones said.

Mark Tomlinson made the motion to hire Hutto and Jones seconded the motion. Both board members voted for Hutto. The Lebanon Special School District has three board members.

Scott Benson is retiring after 10 years as director of the Lebanon Special School District at the end of June.

Internal candidates were allowed to submit a form to express an interest to be the director in February.

The two other internal candidates who submitted an interest in the director’s position are:

Bobby Brown: Assistant Principal at Walter J. Baird Middle.

Traci Sparkman: Principal at Walter J. Baird Middle.

Hutto was one of three internal administrators that expressed interest in the Lebanon Special School District’s director’s position that will be open at the end of June.

The three-member district board voted 2-1 to initially consider only candidates within the Lebanon Special School District who meet the qualifications for the position.

Jones and Tomlinson previously voted to start the search strictly looking at internal candidates. Jones has said there are advantages to an internal candidate familiar with the system and parents. Tomlinson also believed an internal candidate should have the first chance.

Board Member Joel Thacker believed Sparkman and Brown were both qualified to be the director of schools, but did not support Hutto based interviews and references.

“Brian Hutto is making progress, but I don't believe he's ready to take on the role of Director of Schools just yet,” Thacker said. “After speaking with a few of his references, it became clear that he is not ready to make difficult decisions. I believe he would face problems with unifying and advancing our district to the next level.”

Thacker had previously urged the board to look at both internal and external candidates from the start and to seed out a third-party to help with the search. Thacker believed looking only at internal candidates is a different standard than how the district has hired positions as the 4 out of 7 "externally hired" principals in the district.

The Lebanon Special School District has five elementary schools and two middle schools.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Brian Hutto named Lebanon Special School District director of schools