Brian Kilmeade Delivers Frosty Sendoff To Tucker Carlson In His Time Slot

Brian Kilmeade took the time slot of departed Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday, paying respects to his colleague in a rather chilly 10 seconds. (Watch the video below.)

“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Kilmeade said. “I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be.”

And so began the post-Tucker era at the right-wing news cable network, which stunned the media world by announcing that its hate-mongering prime-time star was leaving. Carlson was reportedly told he was being let go just 10 minutes before the public announcement.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the network said in a statement. The company didn’t specify the reasons.

Kilmeade will be the first of rotating guest hosts on the renamed “Fox News Tonight” now that “Tucker Carlson Tonight” is no longer. Fox News said it will decide on a permanent host later.

Brian Kilmeade very, very, very briefly addressed Tucker's sudden departure from Fox News: "I'm great friends with Tucker and always will be." pic.twitter.com/tivaBZ0BUu — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) April 25, 2023

The “Fox & Friends” co-host’s innocuous announcement that he would be first up in Carlson’s former prime-time slot earned him an angry response from some Carlson loyalists.

“You don’t tell it like Tucker,” one tweeter wrote.

Related...