Brian Kilmeade Says A Politician Just 'Went Full Hitler' — But It's Not Trump

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade accused Joe Biden of emulating Adolf Hitler because the president warned about the threat Donald Trump poses to the nation.

On “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, Kilmeade said Biden, in a speech on Friday, “went full Hitler [and said] that Trump is the worst thing ever, will destroy the country.”

“But why, if you believe that, why would you do that in January, knowing that we’re going to hear the same thing for nine months?” he continued. “By the time May comes up, we’re not going to hear this.”

Kilmeade’s comments were first flagged by Mediaite.

In a speech from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on Friday ahead of the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Biden forcefully condemned Trump’s assaults on democracy and warned that his predecessor is “promising a full-scale campaign of revenge and retribution, his words, for some years to come.”

He also pointed to Trump’s recent comments about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the nation, saying it echoed language used in Nazi Germany.

Notably, after Trump drew widespread backlash for those remarks, which include similar language to excerpts of Hitler’s manifesto, “Mein Kampf,” Kilmeade defended the former president.

“He’s just trying to say, ‘We want to keep America, America,’” Kilmeade said at the time. “‘We want to build up the border and find out who’s coming in and out.’ And they tried to say that this language was the problem.”