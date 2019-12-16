Brian Kilmeade ‘Stunned’ by Fox News Poll Differing From What ‘Fox & Friends’ Pushes About Impeachment

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade confessed Monday that the latest Fox News poll, showing more than half of Americans supporting impeachment, left him “stunned”—seeing as it doesn’t support his preferred narrative that sentiments are “trending away” from impeachment.

In a survey released on Sunday, Fox News found that 50 percent of voters want the president impeachment and removed from office, with an additional 4 percentage points of responders supporting impeachment but not removal. This represented a slight uptick from the network’s poll in late October when 49 percent supported impeachment and removal.

Discussing the upcoming House impeachment vote on Fox & Friends Monday morning, the overtly pro-Trump morning crew framed the process as completely partisan, prompting Kilmeade to note that a handful of House Democrats may vote against impeachment.

“There were 31 Democrats who voted for Republicans against Bill Clinton,” Kilmeade declared. “Now you have zero Republicans and you are looking at how many Democrats [switching]? Everyone is choosing to bury that part of this story—that’s how weak this impeachment case is!”

After the hosts insisted that dozens of House Democrats are in peril of losing their seats over impeachment, Kilmeade then turned to the poll results, expressing shock that the numbers flew in the face of everything they’ve been peddling lately.

“The Fox News poll came out, and I was stunned by this, it says 50 percent of the country want the president impeached,” he exclaimed. (The survey, in fact, says half of the public wants Trump impeachment and removed.)

“I was stunned to see that that’s the number,” Kilmeade added, “because I thought that things were trending away, although the president’s approval rating did tick up in the same poll, so it’s almost like a split personality.”

The president’s approval rating did indeed see a bump in the latest poll, rising from 42 percent in October to 45 percent.

