Brian Laundrie attorney Bertolino slams John Walsh after ID special on Gabby Petito case

Michael Ruiz
·2 min read

Brian Laundrie’s attorney Steve Bertolino tore into "America’s Most Wanted" creator John Walsh Thursday, the morning after the longtime TV host aired an ID channel special on the unsolved homicide of the Florida man's former fiancée, Gabby Petito.

"Gabby Petito: ID Special Report" delved into the details surrounding the 22-year-old Petito’s slaying and Laundrie’s status as a fugitive on a federal bank fraud warrant.

For weeks, Walsh has suggested Laundrie, 23, may have taken advantage of the chaos at the southern border to cross in the opposite direction into Mexico.

GABBY PETITO AUTOPSY PAINTS GRIM PICTURE OF LAST MOMENTS, EXPERTS SAY

In the special, Walsh speculated that Laundrie might be there, in the Bahamas or hiding out along the Appalachian Trail and alleged his parents may be helping him as he remains on the lam.

"I absolutely believe that his family is helping him stay on the run," said Walsh, who also hosts "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on ID.

Bertolino snapped back at such speculation.

"Dusty relics like that Dog and John Walsh need a tragic situation like this so they can clear the cobwebs off their names and give their publicity-hungry egos some food," Bertolino told Fox News Digital, also taking aim at Duane "Dog" Chapman, the reality TV star and real-life bounty hunter who entered the search for Laundrie late last month.

GABBY PETITO AND BRIAN LAUNDRIE: LIVE UPDATES

Through a spokesperson, Walsh said he had no comment on the lawyer’s attack, while Chapman issued a sharp response of his own.

"It’s ironic that Mr. Bertolino would criticize the people trying to find Brian Laundrie, unless perhaps he doesn’t want him to be found," he said.

Laundrie’s whereabouts have been a mystery since mid-September, when his parents said he set off on a hike in a swampy park near their home in North Port, Fla., leaving his brand new cellphone and wallet behind.

GABBY PETITO AUTOPSY: FORMER HOMICIDE DETECTIVE BELIEVES HER VAN CONTAINS KEY EVIDENCE

Two days after police entered his parents’ home, an FBI-led search team found Petito’s remains at a campsite in Bridger-Teton National Forest just north of Jackson, Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue later ruled her death a homicide by manual strangulation.

Petito may have last been seen alive in public on Aug. 27 at the Merry Piglets restaurant in Jackson, according to eyewitnesses. That same day, a travel-blogging YouTube couple spotted her van at the campsite near where investigators found her body.

On Aug. 30, while Laundrie is believed to have been driving home from Wyoming, Petito’s mother said she received an odd text message from Gabby’s phone that she said she doesn’t believe her daughter actually wrote.

Laundrie arrived at his parents’ house alone on Sept. 1, according to authorities, but no one in his family reported Petito missing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Greg Olson to take over as Raiders play-caller after Jon Gruden departure

    The resignation of head coach Jon Gruden on Monday not only left the Las Vegas Raiders without a head coach but without a play-caller as well. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Greg Olson will now handle the play-calling for the Raiders moving forward after Gruden’s departure from the team. [more]

  • Gabby Petito Sleuth Forum Tears Itself Apart Over Cringeworthy ‘Awards’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Instagram/RedditThe mysterious disappearance and death of “van-lifer” Gabby Petito has garnered an outsized amount of media attention, which has itself generated its own intense debate.Petito, 22, was strangled to death while road tripping across the U.S. with her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie. After returning to Florida on Sept. 1 without Petito, Laundrie himself went missing shortly after being named a person of interest in the case. He h

  • Meghan: a Hollywood Princess, review: Andrew Morton channels Jackie Collins

    The first time Andrew Morton brought out his biography of Meghan Markle, she was about to marry Prince Harry. Those were the days, weren’t they? We knew nothing of the tiffs over tiaras and bridesmaid's dresses. No-one had invented the word “Megxit”. Oprah Winfrey’s best-known interview was still the one where Tom Cruise jumped on her couch.

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • R. Kelly's lawyer defends his strategy of attacking the singer's accusers: 'I don't even think it was a #MeToo issue'

    One woman who lawyer Deveraux Cannick had cross-examined testified that R. Kelly sexually abused her for years and once made her eat feces.

  • Missouri man who killed two during dispute over firewood won’t be charged. Here’s why

    “None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • 'I was naive’: Mia Khalifa on life after adult films and reclaiming her power with OnlyFans

    Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

    Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • Texas Man Is Sentenced for Using Dating App to Target Gay Men

    A Texas man was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison Wednesday for his connection in a scheme that used the popular dating app Grindr to target gay men for violent hate crimes, prosecutors said. The man, Daniel Jenkins, 22, of Dallas, pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to commit hate crimes, kidnapping, carjacking, one hate crime count, and one count of using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Jenkins was the

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.