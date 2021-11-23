Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, lawyer says

Brian Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was a suicide, according to a statement from the Laundrie family attorney.

Brian Laundrie. (@bizarre_design / via Instagram)

The update on Laundrie's manner of death and its cause came more than a month after an autopsy of his remains, which were found in wetland areas in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Oct. 20 and identified as belonging to him Oct. 21.

After the conclusion of that autopsy last month, his family's attorney, Steven Bertolino, said that "no manner or cause of death was determined." Since then, a forensic anthropologist has been analyzing Laundrie's remains.

Laundrie went missing Sept. 14, about two weeks after he returned to his home state of Florida following the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Petito’s parents reported their 22-year-old daughter missing Sept. 11.

Investigators named him a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance Sept. 15.

On Sept. 17, investigators announced they were searching for Laundrie and could not locate him. The FBI searched his North Port, Florida, home Sept. 20.

A federal court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie on Sept. 23, two days after remains found at a campsite in Bridger-Teton National Forest were confirmed to be those of Petito and her manner of death was ruled to be a homicide.

On Sept. 20, the North Port Police Department said it had "exhausted all avenues" searching the 25,000 acres of swampy nature in the Carlton Reserve before resuming the search.

Eventually, partial human remains were found near items belonging to Laundrie a month later.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.