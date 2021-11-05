Brian Laundrie – update: Family yet to receive remains as cause of death still unknown after initial autopsy

Brian Laundrie’s remains have not yet been returned to his family, despite having been found in a Florida nature reserve more than two weeks ago.

Steven Bertolino, the family’s lawyer, confirmed this on ABC7, and added that he believed the FBI had all the information it needed to conduct its investigation into the 23-year-old man’s disappearance and death.

Earlier, the lawyer said that the initial autopsy conducted by the Sarasota County medical examiner did not determine the cause of Mr Laundrie’s death. He added that the remains had been sent to a forensic anthropologist for further evaluation.

Eventually, the family plans to have Mr Laundrie’s remains cremated, but no funeral has been planned.

The Sarasota County Sheriff, Kurt Hoffman, has suggested that Mr Laundrie likely died by suicide in the Carlton Reserve.

“That guy went out there and by all accounts probably committed suicide and he was right out there where we thought he was,” he said.

Gabby Petito’s family has been mostly quiet since the discovery of Mr Laundrie’s body, though her father, Joseph Petito, told a radio station that it was unlikely that any new information gleaned from Mr Laundrie’s possessions would bring him closure or solace.

Brian Laundrie's parents: Who are Christopher and Roberta Laundrie?

Well-known influencer under fire for peddling conspiracy Brian Laundrie still alive

How the media broke the news of Gabby Petito’s body being discovered

Gabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s murder on ‘dream’ road trip

Carlton Reserve warns visitors of 'affected' trail conditions

North Port Police department did 'phenomenal work'

North Port Police operated in 'support role' when Gabby Petito investigation was launched

Gabby and Brian moved to New York before their cross-country trip, police chief reveals

Instagram posted claimed - without evidence - she was a former girlfriend of Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie's parents: Who are Christopher and Roberta Laundrie?

Brian Laundrie's parents may never tell their side of story, says attorney

Laundrie family have yet to receive Brian's remains

10:56 , Celine Wadhera

Brian Laundrie’s remains have not yet been returned to his family, despite having been found in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, a 24,000-acre nature preserve, more than two weeks ago.

Steven Bertolino, the family’s lawyer, confirmed this on ABC7, and added that he believed the FBI had all the information it needed to conduct its investigation into the 23-year-old man’s disappearance and death.

Earlier, the lawyer said that the initial autopsy conducted by the Sarasota County medical examiner was inconclusive and unable to determine the cause of Mr Laundrie’s death. The remains have since been sent to a forensic anthropologist for further evaluation

Eventually, the Laundrie family plans to have their son’s remains cremated, but have not planned a funeral.

North Port Police speak with Florida students about abuse, harassment and conflict resolution

09:25 , Celine Wadhera

North Port Police, a key law enforcement agency in the investigation into Gabby Petito’s disappearance and the hunt for Brian Laundrie, were at the Imagine School this week, speaking to students about the effects of abuse, harassment, and conflict resolution.

“We always appreciate when members of our NPPD along w/ the community speak to each other on important issues facing our youth. #Together,” the police force said on Twitter.

This week at Imagine School students had members of the NPPD in to speak about the effects of abuse, harassment, & conflict resolution. We always appreciate when members of our NPPD along w/ the community speak to each other on important issues facing our youth. #Together pic.twitter.com/3cZ2eIb0Aj — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) November 4, 2021

While some people on Twitter were receptive to the force’s desire to engage with youth, many vented their anger over the Petito case, which they believe was handled improperly.

“I respect your weekly mession to help our youth but we can’t and won’t forget about #justiceforgabby There are questions that we won’t stop asking until we get answers,” one user wrote. While another called for an investigation into the force’s handling of the case.

Timeline of events

08:25 , Celine Wadhera

2 July – Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie leave New York for road trip.

12 August – The couple is seen arguing in Moab City, Utah. Concerned bystanders call the police, who intervene, capturing the altercation on video on the officers’ body camera. One officer describes the incident as a “mental health crisis”.

17 August – Laundrie flies from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Tampa, Florida, alone, to collect some items and close a storage unit as the couple allegedly contemplates extending their road trip.

23 August – Laundrie returns to Salt Lake City to rejoin Petito.

24 August – Petito spotted checking out of a hotel in Salt Lake City with Laundrie.

25 August – Petito has a video call with her mother.

27 August – Louisiana couple see Petito and Laundrie involved in a “commotion” at the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming. Last known sighting of Petito.

30 August – last text messages sent from Petito’s phone.

1 September – Laundrie returns to North Port, Florida, where the couple lived, without Gabby.

11 September – Petito’s family launch missing person’s investigation

14 September – Police declare Laundrie a “person of interest” in the case.

17 September – Laundrie’s family call investigators to their home, admit Brian has been missing since 14 September.

19 September – FBI announce that a body has been discovered in Wyoming, believed to be Petito.

20 September – FBI search the Laundrie home, declared it a crime scene.

21 September – Petito family attorney confirms that the body found in Wyoming is Gabby. FBI confirm her death to be a homicide.

23 September – FBI issue federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, related to “activities following the death of Gabby”.

12 October – Teton County Coroner announces Petito’s cause of death was strangulation.

20 October – Human remains discovered in Florida’s Carlton Reserve, alongside personal items that belonged to Laundrie.

21 October – FBI match Laundrie’s dental records to human remains found in the Carlton Reserve.

Abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart on Petito family 'closure'

05:43 , Namita Singh

Abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart said that the Petito family will not receive the kind of “closure” that she got when her captor was sentenced.

“I mean, I can only speak for me. And I know, when I finally saw that my captor was sentenced, that the trial happened, that it was finished, it really was the closing of a chapter,” she told CBS News.

Smart was 14 when she was kidnapped in June 2002 from her home in Utah by Brian David Mitchell. She was held captive for approximately nine months before she was found 18 miles from her home. Her captor was subsequently given a life sentence in 2011.

“So, I can only imagine for Gabby Petito’s heartbroken family that there is a sense of loss and lack and they don’t get to receive that. And they don’t get to receive that kind of closure.”

File: Elizabeth Smart attends the Lifetime and NeueHouse Women's Forum screening of ‘I Am Elizabeth Smart’ at NeueHouse Madison Square on 13 November 2017 in New York City (Getty Images)

Brian Laundrie's remains not yet handed over to family

04:01 , Namita Singh

The lawyer for the family of Brian Laundrie said that the FBI has all the information it needs for their probe in his disappearance and death.

Speaking with ABC News, Steven Bertolino said that the remains of Brian Laundrie, which were found about two weeks ago in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park near his North Port home, have so far not been handed over to the family.

“I was informed by the FBI that they have all the information they need for this investigation,” Mr Bertolino said. “You would have to confirm with them if the matter is closed.”

Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson of the FBI Tampa office announces that human remains and personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie have been found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on 20 October 2021 in North Port, Florida (Getty Images)

Gabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s murder on ‘dream’ road trip

01:30 , Bevan Hurley

Gabby Petito, 22, a vlogger who went missing in late August during a “dream” cross-country road trip from New York to Oregon with her fiancé, was strangled to death, and her body found in a Wyoming national park.

More than a month later, skeletal human remains found inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida were confirmed to be those of her fiancé Brian Laundrie. There had been no trace of him throughout a weeks-long hunt.

Read more here...

Everything we know about Gabby Petito’s murder on ‘dream’ road trip

Bloggers who filmed Petito van in Wyoming national park believe they led FBI to her grave

00:30 , Bevan Hurley

Travel blogger Jenn Bethune has told how she and husband Kyle “got goosebumps all over our body” when they reviewed footage that captured Gabby Petito’s van parked along the side of a remote road in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

The couple had been filming as they drove through the national park on 27 August, and recalled seeing the van’s Florida license plates as they’re also from the Sunshine State.

It wasn’t until weeks later that they learned of Ms Petito’s disappearance when someone tagged them in an Instagram post to say alert them of the missing person case.

After going through their old clips, they saw the distinctive Ford Transit van, and immediately passed what they knew to the FBI.

“We knew it was her van as soon as the footage passed by it,” Ms Bethune told ABC’s 2020.

The sighting is believed to have led authorities to the spot where Ms Petito had been buried in a shallow grave.

(Fox News)

The dark themes that permeate Brian Laundrie’s digital footprint

Thursday 4 November 2021 23:30 , Bevan Hurley

Brian Laundrie’s final social media post, around the time of his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s death, shows the cover of a book titled Burnt Out, how to cope with autistic burnout.

While it’s unknown whether Laundrie was on the autism spectrum, he and Ms Petito told officers attending a domestic disturbance in Utah on 12 August they were suffering from a mental health breakdown.

Laundrie’s social media posts often feature macabre drawings and references to violent video games.

In a separate Pinterest post, text at the bottom of an image reads: “Don’t try to find me,” and “I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches. To the others I say: JOIN ME. Bite the hand that feeds you. Vive La Liberte.”

Read the full story here...

The dark themes permeating Brian Laundrie’s digital footprint

Brian Laundrie’s parents leave North Port home to grieve in private

Thursday 4 November 2021 22:30 , Bevan Hurley

Brian Laundrie’s parents Chris and Roberta left their North Port home last week to grieve privately, their lawyer Steven Bertlino says.

The Laundries’ home was besieged by protesters for weeks as the FBI searched for their missing son.

His remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on 20 October, after his parents joined the search and led law enforcement to a spot where he regularly camped.

Mr Bertolino said the couple had remained in Florida. They have also decided not to hold a funeral ceremony for their son, and are still awaiting his remains to be returned to them.

Mr Bertolino has said he believes a forensic anthropology analysis of the remains will be complete by the end of November.

Who are Brian Laundrie’s parents?

‘We need help’: Joseph Petito issues plea for help to curb domestic violence

Thursday 4 November 2021 21:30 , Bevan Hurley

Gabby Petito’s father is calling on Americans to raise awareness about the insidious danger of domestic violence.

“1 in 3 woman, 1 in 4 men will be victims and that doesn’t include the kids forced to see it,” Joseph Petito tweeted on Wednesday.

“Over 100 million affected just in USA. Tag all the elected officials you you know to help and share. We need help.”

The Petitos have established the Gabby Petito Foundation charity to help women who are at risk of domestic violence.

Ms Petito was killed in what officials have called a domestic violence homicide.

Brian Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in her disappearance. His remains were located in a Florida reserve on 20 October.

Bloggers who filmed Petito van in Wyoming national park believe they led FBI to her grave

Thursday 4 November 2021 20:30 , Bevan Hurley

Travel blogger Jenn Bethune has told how she and husband Kyle “got goosebumps all over our body” when they reviewed footage that captured Gabby Petito’s van parked along the side of a remote road in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

The couple had been filming as they drove through the national park on 27 August, and recalled seeing the van’s Florida license plates as they’re also from the Sunshine State.

It wasn’t until weeks later that they learned of Ms Petito’s disappearance when someone tagged them in an Instagram post to say alert them of the missing person case.

After going through their old clips, they saw the distinctive Ford Transit van, and immediately passed what they knew to the FBI.

“We knew it was her van as soon as the footage passed by it,” Ms Bethune told ABC’s 2020.

The sighting is believed to have led authorities to the spot where Ms Petito had been buried in a shallow grave.

Petito van was filmed by the Bethune family (Fox News)

Instances of domestic violence need to be dealt with ‘more urgency’

Thursday 4 November 2021 19:32 , Bevan Hurley

ICYMI: Criminal behaviour analyst Laura Richards has said that cases of domestic violence and missing persons should be dealt with with “more urgency” in the wake of the Gabby Petito case.

After Petito’s homicide and the death of Brian Laundrie, Ms Richards said: “I think it’s genuinely the problem that there isn’t enough urgency or priority that are afforded to women and girls.”

She told Vox: “I’ve seen that consistently — and if you add in that they’re Black or they’re brown, even less so. I’ve worked in lots of different cases where women have gone missing and no one’s asked questions of the main person who may be responsible.”

Gabby Petito Foundation offers advice for domestic violence victims

Thursday 4 November 2021 18:19 , Bevan Hurley

The Gabby Petito Foundation is now offering advice on where people in violent relationships can go to for help.

Gabby’s father Joe Petito announced the creation of a new foundation in September to help people in dangerous relationships, and assist families locate their missing children.

In an interview last month, Mr Petito said they had been inundated with messages from vulnerable young women who found themselves in similar situations to his daughter, who was strangled in what police have described as a domestic violence incident.

Now the foundation’s website has been updated to include tips on where people can go to for help.

Under the hashtag #justiceforgabby, the site says: “If you or somewhere you know is impacted by relationship abuse, you are not alone. There are many resources available that can support your path to a safer future.”

It’s provided links and contact details for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

The dark themes that permeate Brian Laundrie’s digital footprint

Thursday 4 November 2021 17:02 , Bevan Hurley

Brian Laundrie’s final social media post, around the time of his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s death, shows the cover of a book titled Burnt Out, how to cope with autistic burnout.

While it’s unknown whether Laundrie was on the autism spectrum, he and Ms Petito told officers attending a domestic disturbance in Utah on 12 August they were suffering from a mental health breakdown.

Laundrie’s social media posts often feature macabre drawings and references to violent video games.

In a separate Pinterest post, text at the bottom of an image reads: “Don’t try to find me,” and “I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches. To the others I say: JOIN ME. Bite the hand that feeds you. Vive La Liberte.”

The dark themes permeating Brian Laundrie’s digital footprint

Laundrie sold eery bookmarks via Petito’s Depop page

Thursday 4 November 2021 16:49 , Bevan Hurley

Brian Laundrie designed what looked to be fake blood-covered bookmarks, which his fiance Gabby Petito tried to sell on her Depop page, shortly before the pair embarked on their road trip, from which only he returned.

Ms Petito listed the custom-made bookmarks for sale on her Depop page, “thingsgabbydoes”, in February 2021.

The bookmarks came in a variety of designs, featuring birds, penguins, and even a shadowed outline of the Marvel Comics character Hellboy.

Another of the bookmarks, called the “Chuck Palahniuk custom”, includes a stamp of two angels facing one another over a fountain. On top of them, is a pink lipstick mark.

Droplets of red and crimson smudges can then be seen splatted over the bookmark.

Police hold gun found where Dog the Bounty Hunter searched for Brian Laundrie ‘in evidence’

Thursday 4 November 2021 14:30 , Bevan Hurley

Police are holding a gun found in the area where Dog the Bounty Hunter searched for Brian Laundrie in evidence.

Christopher Sacco reeled in the weapon in a plastic bag as he fished in the waters off Fort De Soto Park about a week ago.

Graeme Massie has the details.

Police hold gun found near Dog the Bounty Hunter Brian Laundrie search area

Gabby Petito: Everything we know about YouTuber’s murder on ‘dream’ road trip

Thursday 4 November 2021 12:29 , Eleanor Sly

Gabby Petito, 22, an aspiring social media star who went missing in late August during a “dream” cross-country road trip from New York to Oregon with her fiancé, was strangled to death, and her body found in a Wyoming national park.

More than a month later, skeletal human remains found inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida were confirmed to be those of her fiancé Brian Laundrie. There had been no trace of him throughout a weeks-long hunt.

“The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring that anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions,” special agent in charge Michael Schneider said.

Read more here:

Everything we know about Gabby Petito’s murder on ‘dream’ road trip

Well-known influencer under fire for peddling conspiracy Brian Laundrie still alive

Thursday 4 November 2021 11:28 , Eleanor Sly

Social media users are criticising Internet personality Tana Mongeau for spreading conspiracy theories about Brian Laundrie’s body being misidentified.

Twenty-two-year-old Miss Mongeau has a reasonable level of influence online, with 7 million followers on TikTok and around 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube. She initially posted on Friday on Twitter, “I know Brian Laundrie pulled a Joe Goldberg”, referencing the fictional psychopath protagonist in the hit Netflix tv show You who fakes his own death.

The initial post did not resonate well online, with other users calling her out for spreading false rumours. “Quit using someone’s crime/murder as a joke to get some likes on social media,” one person responded. “This is in incredibly poor taste,” said another.

Jade Bremner writes:

Well-known influencer under fire for peddling conspiracy Brian Laundrie still alive

Internet sleuth claims Laundrie still active on emails

Thursday 4 November 2021 09:56 , Eleanor Sly

An internet sleuth has claimed that Brian Laundrie recently “logged” on to his emails.

A screenshot taken from the site Epieos seems to show that a Gmail account, thought to belong to the fugitive was “updated” on 30 October.

The Twitter sleuth also wildly claimed that Mr Laundrie accessed his Pinterest page.

There is in fact no evidence to support either claim and this is not the first time that theories about Mr Laundrie have been circulated on social media.

Brian Laundrie’s parents: Who are Christopher and Roberta Laundrie?

Thursday 4 November 2021 09:10 , Eleanor Sly

Chris and Roberta Laundrie led authorities to personal items belonging to their son Brian in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, marking the most significant update in the hunt for their fugitive son since he disappeared in mid-August.

Human remains were found in the area later in the day, although no immediate confirmation of the identity was made.

Prior to the discovery, the parents had remained steadfastly silent amid intense public scrutiny as their son Brian became the subject of a nationwide FBI manhunt.

Bevan Hurley reveals more here:

Who are Brian Laundrie’s parents?

Laundrie sold eery bookmarks via Petito’s Depop page

Thursday 4 November 2021 08:21 , Eleanor Sly

Brian Laundrie designed what looked to be fake blood-covered bookmarks, which his fiance Gabby Petito tried to sell on her Depop page, shortly before the pair embarked on their road trip, from which only he returned.

Ms Petito listed the custom-made bookmarks for sale on her Depop page, “thingsgabbydoes”, in February 2021.

The bookmarks came in a variety of designs, featuring birds, penguins, and even a shadowed outline of the Marvel Comics character Hellboy.

Another of the bookmarks, called the “Chuck Palahniuk custom”, includes a stamp of two angels facing one another over a fountain. On top of them, is a pink lipstick mark.

Droplets of red and crimson smudges can then be seen splatted over the bookmark.

Forensic anthropologist examining Brian Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November

Thursday 4 November 2021 07:14 , Eleanor Sly

Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, said that the results of a forensic anthropologist’s examination of Brian Laundrie‘s remains are expected by the end of November.

Laundrie was a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. His remains were found in the Carlton Reserve, a protected swamp, on 20 October, more than a month after he went missing. Ms Petito’s remains were found on 19 September. Her death was ruled a homicide by way of manual strangulation.

Mr Bertolino told Fox News that he believed the forensic anthropologist’s examination will conclude within two to three weeks.

Graig Graziosi has more:

Anthropologist examining Brian Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November

Instances of domestic violence need to be dealt with ‘more urgency’

Thursday 4 November 2021 06:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Criminal behaviour analyst Laura Richards has said that cases of domestic violence and missing persons should be dealt with with “more urgency” in the wake of the Gabby Petito case.

After Petito’s homicide and the death of Brian Laundrie, Ms Richards said: “I think it’s genuinely the problem that there isn’t enough urgency or priority that are afforded to women and girls.”

She told Vox: “I’ve seen that consistently — and if you add in that they’re Black or they’re brown, even less so. I’ve worked in lots of different cases where women have gone missing and no one’s asked questions of the main person who may be responsible.”

Brian Laundrie’s remains not yet returned to family

Thursday 4 November 2021 02:45 , Graeme Massie

Josh Benson of WFLA in Florida said that the Laundrie family lawyer, Steve Bertolino, had told him that, “Remains not yet given to family.”

And the attorney added: “As previously stated I was informed by the FBI that they have all the information they need for this investigation. You would have to confirm with them if the matter is closed.”

I also asked Mr. Bertolino if he received an update on Brian’s remains. He said:“Remains not yet given to family.” #BrianLaundrie — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) November 3, 2021

Police hold gun found where Dog the Bounty Hunter searched for Brian Laundrie ‘in evidence’

Thursday 4 November 2021 01:30 , Graeme Massie

Police are holding a gun found in the area where Dog the Bounty Hunter searched for Brian Laundrie in evidence.

Christopher Sacco reeled in the weapon in a plastic bag as he fished in the waters off Fort De Soto Park about a week ago.

More below.

Police hold gun found near Dog the Bounty Hunter Brian Launcrie search area

Utah city accused of violating state law to return $3,000 in fees collected for Gabby Petito police body camera video

Thursday 4 November 2021 00:30 , Bevan Hurley

ICYMI: The city of Moab, Utah is returning almost $3,000 in fees it charged several media organisations for the release of body camera footage depicting a police encounter with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

Lisa Church, a spokesperson for the city, pointed out that once the video had been prepared for one request, no other entity should have been charged, as the “actual cost of providing a record” would be nothing.

“Even if one person were charged a fee once that document is created, everybody else should not have been charged,” she said.

The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more on the story below...

Utah city to refund nearly $3,000 in fees charged for Gabby Petito police footage

Internet obsessives scour Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie clues in the days after his remains were discovered

Wednesday 3 November 2021 23:30 , Bevan Hurley

ICYMI: After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues.

One woman, whose Twitter name is just “Olivia”, claimed she found bones 60 yards from the spot where Mr Laundrie’s remains were located. She shared imaged of the bones, which included long spikes along their edges.

The Independent’s Graig Graziosi has more on the bones’ likely origins and other objects found in the Carlton Reserve in the story below.

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues

Gabby Petito Foundation offers advice for domestic violence victims

Wednesday 3 November 2021 22:30 , Bevan Hurley

The Gabby Petito Foundation is now offering advice on where people in violent relationships can go to for help.

Gabby’s father Joe Petito announced the creation of a new foundation in September to help people in dangerous relationships, and assist families locate their missing children.

In an interview last month, Mr Petito said they had been inundated with messages from vulnerable young women who found themselves in similar situations to his daughter, who was strangled in what police have described as a domestic violence incident.

Now the foundation’s website has been updated to include tips on where people can go to for help.

Under the hashtag #justiceforgabby, the site says: “If you or somewhere you know is impacted by relationship abuse, you are not alone. There are many resources available that can support your path to a safer future.”

It’s provided links and contact details for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

Police hold gun found where Dog the bounty hunter searched ‘in evidence’

Wednesday 3 November 2021 22:29 , Graeme Massie

Police are holding a gun found in the area where Dog the Bounty Hunter searched for Brian Laundrie in evidence.

Christopher Sacco reeled in the weapon in a plastic bag as he fished in the waters off Fort De Soto Park on Saturday.

GUN. Checked in with the man who found the gun in #FortDeSoto more than a week ago. Says he only took one pic and turned gun over to Pinellas County authorities. Sheriff's Office tells me they have it in evidence and there's been no update just yet. https://t.co/wenPxlwA78 — Josh Benson (@WFLAJosh) November 2, 2021

Mr Sacco called the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to report the gun and officers came to take possession of the weapon and placed it in property and evidence, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said.

The weapon was entered into the Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

(Christopher Saco)

Identifying ‘intervention points’ key to reducing domestic killings, expert says

Wednesday 3 November 2021 21:18 , Bevan Hurley

Around three-quarters of women who are killed in by their partners have already suffered abuse, a leading criminologist says.

Jesenia Pizarro told Vox that intimate partner homicide cases are usually preceded by “intervention points”.

“And if we can identify them, then we could put that into the hands of the authorities so that they can use that knowledge to save lives.”

Ms Pizarro said that abusive partners who have access to firearms are “overwhelmingly” more likely to kill their spouse.

Better training of law enforcement to recognise the dangers of such cases was needed to help deescalate violent situations and prevent them from occurring again.

Police in Moab, Utah, were called after Brian Laundrie was spotted slapping and hitting Gabby Petito on 12 August.

They were allowed the couple to continue on their van-life trip after being separated for one night.

Moab police are being independently investigated over their handling of the incident.

Ms Petito’s death by manual strangulation has been called a “domestic” killing by the coroner who examined her.

However, Laundrie, whose remains were found in Florida last month, has not been charged in connection with her death.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito (Brian Laundrie/Instagram)

Forensic anthropologist examining Brian Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November

Wednesday 3 November 2021 19:36 , Bevan Hurley

Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, said that the results of a forensic anthropologist’s examination of Brian Laundrie‘s remains are expected by the end of November.

Laundrie was a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. His remains were found in the Carlton Reserve, a protected swamp, on 20 October, more than a month after he went missing. Ms Petito’s remains were found on 19 September. Her death was ruled a homicide by way of manual strangulation.

Mr Bertolino told Fox News that he believed the forensic anthropologist’s examination will conclude within two to three weeks.

Graig Graziosi has the details.

Anthropologist examining Brian Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November

Gabby Petito Foundation to offer $1,000 scholarships to ‘youthful and free-spirited’ student artists

Wednesday 3 November 2021 17:03 , Bevan Hurley

A charitable foundation established by Gabby Petito’s parents is offering scholarships to students at schools she attended in Long Island, New York.

The Gabby Petito Scholarship Fund will provide $1,000 to a senior graduate from Bayport-Blue Point High School and Newfield High School who plans to pursue a future in visual or performing arts.

“Gabby’s family conceived the award as a way of keeping her memory alive in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved her during her life and those that grew to love her posthumously,” an announcement on the foundation’s website says.

“All through her life, Gabby always had a passion for art of all kinds, as an avid drawer and photographer herself.”

Ms Petito graduated from Bayport-Blue Point High in 2017, and also attended Newfield High for a time.

“Gabby followed her heart and free spirit by taking to the road and traveling widely across the country until her untimely passing in the summer of 2021.”

The foundation says the scholarship will be given to a student who “will personify Gabby’s youthful and free-spirited likeness”.

They will be chosen by peers of the art programme, it says.

The Gabby Petito Foundation is establishing a scholarship for high school arts students (Petito Family)

How the media broke the news of Gabby Petito’s body being discovered

Wednesday 3 November 2021 15:30 , Bevan Hurley

The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe examines the media’s response to Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death, as well as his own reporting experiences on the story in his latest letter.

“Everybody loves a scoop. It’s good for you, it’s good for your news organisation and there is the quiet, sometimes smug satisfaction of having beaten your rivals,” he writes.

“Yet, we know, especially in the digital era, with the constant barrage of information being bombarded not just at the public but at journalists, there are real perils attached to this endeavour. Namely, that in the rush to be first, you end up getting things wrong.”

Read his latest below...

Editor’s letter: How the media broke the news of Gabby Petito’s body being discovered

ICYMI: North Port Police department did ‘phenomenal work’

Wednesday 3 November 2021 14:46 , Bevan Hurley

Todd Garrison praised his team for doing ‘phenomenal work’ during the Gabby Petito investigation, which started out as a missing person’s case in Suffolk County, New York.

The North Port police chief said: “I can tell you one thing, the amount of work that was done, behind the scenes, 24 hours a day, from our team and the FBI team working on the second floor of the police department, was phenomenal work.”

He added: “That work led the search teams to locate Gabby Petito deceased. I want to remind everyone: our primary focus in the first couple of days was to find Gabby.”

Mr Garrison told the members of the South County Tiger Bay Club that “if Brian did go on the run, he would be found; I was confident of that. People are making judgments on things that were discovered or learned over the last five weeks. We didn’t know a lot of this information over the first four days.”

Search teams fan out at the Carlton Reserve last month (AP)

Gabby Petito sold necklaces to ‘eliminate pain, rage and stress’ on her Depop

Wednesday 3 November 2021 13:00 , Eleanor Sly

Gabby Petito sold necklaces to “eliminate pain, rage and stress” and “provide the strength to move on” just months prior to her road trip with Brian Laundrie.

Ms Petito listed the gold-plated necklaces for sale on her Depop page, “thingsgabbydoes”, last year.

At least three of the necklaces were sold on her page and they appear to have originally been made by Target.

One of the necklaces was called the “Gold Howlite Healing stone”, which Ms Petito claimed helped its wearer to find stability, patience, and awareness.

The listing reads: “Howlite stone helps teach patience and helps to eliminate rage, pain and stress.”

“Promote emotional expression with this Gold Plated Healing Stone Pendant Necklace ... set with a cylindrical howlite stone to bring strong and positive vibrations of self-expression and inspiration whenever you wear it.”

Another necklace was listed with the description: “It gives a calming peace, the inner strength to move on, also very helpful in keeping the peace in stressful times or places.”

Well-known influencer under fire for peddling conspiracy Brian Laundrie still alive

Wednesday 3 November 2021 12:50 , Eleanor Sly

Social media users are criticising Internet personality Tana Mongeau for spreading conspiracy theories about Brian Laundrie’s body being misidentified.

Twenty-two-year-old Miss Mongeau has a reasonable level of influence online, with 7 million followers on TikTok and around 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube. She initially posted on Friday on Twitter, “I know Brian Laundrie pulled a Joe Goldberg”, referencing the fictional psychopath protagonist in the hit Netflix tv show You who fakes his own death.

The initial post did not resonate well online, with other users calling her out for spreading false rumours. “Quit using someone’s crime/murder as a joke to get some likes on social media,” one person responded. “This is in incredibly poor taste,” said another.

Jade Bremner explains more here:

Well-known influencer under fire for peddling conspiracy Brian Laundrie still alive

Laundrie’s best friend asks ‘why'

Wednesday 3 November 2021 12:15 , Eleanor Sly

Brian Laundrie’s best friend has ask “why” he would do such a thing, while suggesting that Mr Laundrie is the person behind Gabby Petito’s death.

Speaking to The Sun, the friend said they think that Mr Laundrie’s notebook could contain clues to solve Ms Petito’s death.

“I think this is the outcome we expected,” the friend, who wishes to remain anonymous said.

They added: “I don’t know if it’s the one we would ask for.”

“But it appears as if this story is over,” they continued.

Before going on to say: “Hopefully his notebook can detail what it is we all want to know.”

Police say ‘very good possibility’ Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing

Wednesday 3 November 2021 11:40 , Eleanor Sly

A spokesman for the North Port police said that there was a “very good possibility” that Brian Laundrie was dead two days after Gabby Petito was reported missing.

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor made the claim to PEOPLE while discussing a blunder the department made misidentifying Mr Laundrie.

“Other than confusion, it likely changed nothing. There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased,” Mr Taylor said. “He still needed to be found. We just wanted people to better understand why we thought we knew Brian was in his home.”

Graig Graziosi has more:

Police say Brian Laundrie likely died two days after Gabby Petito went missing

Laundrie’s remains have suffered ‘a lot of post mortem predation'

Wednesday 3 November 2021 11:12 , Eleanor Sly

Tom Joyce, a retired NYPD commander, said that the remains of Brian Laundrie have probably suffered from“a lot of post mortem predation,” he told The Sun.

Mr Joyce explained:“If the remains are skeletal, that means the tissue has been pulled away from the bones. Most likely by alligators, crabs, fish and stuff like that.

“That’s what it sounds like to me because it’s definitely not long enough time for it to go naturally.”

Gabby Petito timeline: When was she found and how did she die?

Wednesday 3 November 2021 10:24 , Eleanor Sly

See below for a timeline of events...

A timeline of events in the Gabby Petito case

Police say Laundrie’s disappearance was a ‘surprise’

Wednesday 3 November 2021 09:59 , Eleanor Sly

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said that Mr Laundrie disappearing was a “surprise” to investigators.

Mr Garrison revealed on Friday:“We found out that Brian had left the house ... There was nobody more surprised about that than me,”

“In fact, when my officers went out to the house to do the report with the FBI, I sat with the deputy chief in my office, hoping that they would find Brian hiding in a back bedroom,” he added. “I was hoping, maybe it was a ploy. It wasn’t.”

This news came after police mistook Mr Laundrie for his mother three days after he’d already vanished.

Brian Laundrie’s parents: Who are Christopher and Roberta Laundrie?

Wednesday 3 November 2021 09:28 , Eleanor Sly

Chris and Roberta Laundrie led authorities to personal items belonging to their son Brian in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, marking the most significant update in the hunt for their fugitive son since he disappeared in mid-August.

Human remains were found in the area later in the day, although no immediate confirmation of the identity was made.

Prior to the discovery, the parents had remained steadfastly silent amid intense public scrutiny as their son Brian became the subject of a nationwide FBI manhunt.

Bevan Hurley reports:

Who are Brian Laundrie’s parents?

Gabby Petito ‘settled’ for Brian Laundrie, former coworker says

Wednesday 3 November 2021 08:21 , Eleanor Sly

Michael Livingston, said that he worked with Brian Laundrie at a garden centre in New York for part of 2017 and 2018, said that Mr Laundrie was “very possessive” over his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Mr Livingston claimed he got to know Ms Petito when she came to visit Mr Laundrie at week. He described her as “a sweetheart” adding that she was “very peaceful,” he told Fox News.

“She was always really nice to me, and she was really outgoing. Once I realised that the person who was missing was somebody I actually knew, it hit me like a tidal wave,” Mr Livingston said.

He added: “I think the only reason why she settled for him is he wanted to travel.”

Forensic anthropologist examining Brian Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November

Wednesday 3 November 2021 07:39 , Eleanor Sly

Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, said that the results of a forensic anthropologist’s examination of Brian Laundrie‘s remains are expected by the end of November.

Laundrie was a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. His remains were found in the Carlton Reserve, a protected swamp, on 20 October, more than a month after he went missing. Ms Petito’s remains were found on 19 September. Her death was ruled a homicide by way of manual strangulation.

Mr Bertolino told Fox News that he believed the forensic anthropologist’s examination will conclude within two to three weeks.

Graig Graziosi reports:

Anthropologist examining Brian Laundrie’s remains may have results by end of November

ICYMI: Brian Laundrie’s parents may never tell their side of story, says attorney

Wednesday 3 November 2021 07:05 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing Chris and Roberta Laundrie, told CNN that they may never disclose “their version of events.”

When questioned about the reason the couple decided not to speak with the authorities after Gabby Petito went missing, Mr Bertolino said: “I can tell you the reason, I told them not to.”

He also said that the Laundries’ version of the events “may come out in the future, it may not.”

ICYMI: Gabby Petito Foundation opening online store

Wednesday 3 November 2021 06:58 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Gabby Petito Foundation announced on its website that they are opening a new online store.

The foundation wrote on its website: “We are pleased to announce that with the opening of our new store we will be able to ship globally to everyone that has shared Gabby’s story.”

The sad, twisting saga of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie – and what it tells us about America

Wednesday 3 November 2021 02:56 , Graeme Massie

Wednesday 3 November 2021 02:56 , Graeme Massie

“Blue Point Woman Reported Missing,” the Suffolk County Police Department tweeted on 13 September.

The day before, the force had revealed that its first ever pick-up basketball game had “been a success”. The following day, it provided an update about traffic work on the Long Island Expressway.

Writes Andrew Buncombe:

The sad saga of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie – and what it tells us about America

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie changed their address to New York before leaving on van-life trip

Wednesday 3 November 2021 02:06 , Graeme Massie

ICYMI: Todd Garrison, the chief of North Port Police Department, has revealed the couple changed their address to New York before setting out on their ill-fated van-life trip.

“What a lot of people don’t know, in June, Gabby and Brian moved out of their location and put a lot of stuff into storage, and they changed their address and moved to New York and from there, they left for their cross-country adventure,” Mr Garrison said to an audience at the South County Tiger Bay Club in Florida last week.

The couple departed from Long Island on 2 July for a months-long trip across the United States.

Ms Petito stopped communicating with family in late August, and her remains were found in a remote part of Wyoming on 19 September after a nationwide search.

Mr Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in her death on 15 September, and his remains were found at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park a month later.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito (Instagram)

DNA testing may reveal how Brian Laundrie died in two-three weeks, lawyer says

Wednesday 3 November 2021 01:01 , Graeme Massie

ICYMI: Laundrie family lawyer Steve Bertolino believes DNA testing on Brian Laundrie’s remains should be complete within the next two to three weeks.

Laundrie’s remains were located in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida on 20 October after a six week nationwide search.

After a Florida coroner was unable to determine, they were sent for DNA analysis by a forensic anthropologist, who is also looking for signs of whether a weapon was used.

Mr Bertolino, who represents Chris and Roberta Laundrie, told Fox Digital he expects the results of the testing will be known in the next couple of weeks.

A notebook found inside a dry bag beside Laundrie’s body is also being examined. Police have previously said it “may be salvageable”.

A bag containing personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie is removed from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park last month (Fox News)

Police searching for missing Tampa teenager

Tuesday 2 November 2021 23:57 , Graeme Massie

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old Tampa girl who has been missing for almost a week.

Authorities say that Arianna Clampitt left her home on Gibson Avenue last Thursday but has not returned.

She is described as being 5’3″ tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes.

