Brian Laundrie, fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, has also gone missing, attorney for the family says

Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, has also gone missing, according to reports.

The Laundrie family's attorney told local media that the whereabouts of his client, a person of interest in Petito's missing person's case, are unknown.

Earlier on Friday, law enforcement entered Laundrie's home to speak with his family.

Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito has also reportedly gone missing, according to the Laundrie family's lawyer.

The attorney told local reporters that the FBI is trying to locate Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in Petito's case.

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown," the attorney told local media.

The news comes hours after law enforcement entered Laundrie's parents' home to speak with his family after they invited authorities to the residence.

According to Laundrie's attorney, the FBI removed items from his parents' home on Friday in order to assist in the search for him.

The Petito family attorney did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, and the mailbox for the Laundrie family's lawyer was full.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison of the investigating department in Florida said Friday night that officers' conversation at the Laundrie home was complete.

"Once we have the details, a statement will be made," Garrison tweeted. "We ask for calm! Please let us work through this and information will be forthcoming."

Gabby Petito was reported missing on September 11, by her mother after she hadn't heard from Gabby since late August.

Petito disappeared during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, who has not cooperated with authorities despite pleas from Petito's family to his parents.

