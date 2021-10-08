Brian Laundrie: Florida teenager reported missing near site of manhunt

Bevan Hurley
·1 min read
Desirae Malava-Ortiz has gone missing in North Port, Florida (North Port Police)
Desirae Malava-Ortiz has gone missing in North Port, Florida (North Port Police)

A 16-year-old girl has gone missing near where law enforcement are searching for Brian Laundrie.

North Port Police in Florida said Desirae Malava-Ortiz disappeared after leaving her home on Roxbury Circle earlier this week.

Police issued an alert for the missing teen after they were unable to find her at her boyfriend’s house or place of work.

She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a sweatshirt and white shoes, and may be travelling in a gray two-door Honda.

“Family indicates she was recently in the Venice/ Nokomis area” of Florida, North Port Police said in a statement.

A manhunt for Mr Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve is entering its fourth week after he left his parents home on 13 September.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Malava-Ortiz’s whereabouts to contact 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of smuggling black bear from Canada to US faces prison time, officials say

    The man pleaded guilty to his federal charge.

  • Brian Laundrie manhunt: Appalachian Trail ideal place to 'get lost,' thru-hiker says

    Florida fugitive Brain Laundrie’s whereabouts remain unknown almost four weeks after his parents say they last saw him leaving their North Port home for a hike in a nearby environmental reserve.

  • As Brazil nears 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, vaccines offer hope worst is over

    Brazil was set on Friday to become the second country in the world to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, a dark milestone for a government that has been sharply criticized by health experts for mismanaging the outbreak. "The rejection rate of vaccines is really low, it makes other countries jealous," said Alexandre Naime Barbosa, head of epidemiology at Sao Paulo State University. "That's really important for Brazil to contain the pandemic."

  • UN: 10,000 displaced as clashes escalate over key Yemen city

    Fighting over the key Yemeni city of Marib has displaced around 10,000 people in the past month, the U.N. migration agency said Thursday. The clashes escalated as Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensified their push to take the provincial capital from government forces. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Houthis captured the capital, Sanaa, and forced the country’s president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, and the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, and then later to Saudi Arabia.

  • Callum Robinson’s Covid vaccination stance defended by Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

    The West Brom striker has twice tested positive for the virus

  • Canada's current COVID-19 surge could decline in coming weeks - health official

    Canada's latest COVID-19 wave could decline in the coming weeks with increasing numbers of Canadians now vaccinated against the coronavirus, a top medical official said on Friday, citing longer-term forecasts. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer, told reporters that the rate of transmission across Canada was now below 1, indicating the current outbreak had "dropped out of a growth pattern at the national level." As of Oct 4, almost 81% of Canadians above age 12 were fully vaccinated.

  • Roche says Alzheimer's therapy gets U.S. breakthrough designation

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Roche said on Friday its gantenerumab antibody had received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Like many other drug prospects to treat this debilitating disease, gantenerumab is designed to neutralise beta-amyloid plaques seen as a driver behind brain cell death. The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said the U.S. breakthrough designation was based on data showing that gantenerumab had significantly reduced brain amyloid plaque in ongoing trials.

  • Brian Laundrie was under police surveillance but disappeared anyway, police admit

    A police spokesperson told CNN Thursday that officers were surveilling Brian Laundrie "as best as they could legally" before he went missing.

  • Missouri sheriff blasts ‘fake news,’ insists speculation about caged woman is ‘crap’

    “It is not a good idea to listen to ‘a crime reporter/blogger’ or Tic Tok videos that is sitting in their apartment or their mommy and daddy’s basement eating Great Value cheese puffs and drinking box wine.”

  • Emily Ratajkowski says her parents obsessed over her looks growing up: ‘Beauty was a way for me to be special’

    Model says it ‘seemed important’ to her parents that she was ‘perceived as beautiful’

  • Exonerated man sues former Tampa police, forensic dentist who put him in prison

    TAMPA — Robert DuBoise, who lost 37 years of his life for a crime he did not commit, is suing the former Tampa police officials and the forensic dentist who helped send him to prison. A lawsuit filed this week in federal court accuses three former detectives, a former police sergeant and a forensic dentist of fabricating bitemark evidence that falsely implicated DuBoise in the 1983 murder of ...

  • An NC inmate who fled his trial was to be sentenced Monday. Jailers found him dead.

    Randy Rinck Sr. was still on the loose after being found guilty for sex crimes, the DA says. He was arrested last week.

  • Nobel Prize shines light in 'dark time' for Philippines' Ressa

    Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa got accustomed to working against a backdrop of violence early in her career, having cut her journalistic teeth reporting from conflict zones. But the 58-year-old said even that experience failed to prepare her for the torrent of threats, hatred and abuse she has faced from supporters of her country's authoritarian president since she co-founded investigative news site Rappler in 2011. "There were so many hate messages ... Ninety hate messages an hour, 90 rape threats per minute," the first Nobel laureate from the Philippines told Reuters in 2017.

  • Charges dropped against teen accused in Towson University shooting; attorney says he’s now considered victim, not gunman

    Baltimore County prosecutors dropped charges of attempted murder against the 19-year-old man accused of opening fire at Towson University last month after his attorney argued a bullet hole in his clothes showed him to be a victim not gunman. The prosecutors dropped seven criminal charges against Samuel Nnam of Greenbelt during a preliminary hearing Friday in Baltimore County District Court. ...

  • Brian Laundrie's Father Helps In Search For Missing Son

    Investigators discovered a campsite inside the Carlton Nature Reserve in Florida that's become the focus of the massive search.

  • Suspected school shooter bullied for being wealthy, family says

    The suspect of a high school shooting in Arlington, Texas, that injured four was previously bullied because of his family’s wealth, a family spokeswoman said.

  • Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar's son

    An Indian magistrate on Friday rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, as the state narcotics agency expressed fear that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar sent Aryan Khan to jail for two weeks pending an investigation of the case. Khan, 23, is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan.

  • Missouri Mystery Over Missing Woman in a Cage Takes a New Bizarre Twist

    Dallas County Sheriff's OfficeA bizarre saga in Missouri involving a missing woman who was seen being held captive in a cage has taken a baffling turn as the house where she was apparently kept burned to the ground—immediately after authorities discovered it had been boobytrapped.The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the fire at the home in Windyville, an unincorporated Ozarks community about 160 miles from Kansas City, occurred Monday night, according to the Springfield News-Leader. That’s mo

  • Family says Timberview High School student was shot 4 times, faces more surgeries

    “This innocent 15-year-old did not bully Tim (Simpkins), 18-year-old senior - or deserve to be in the hospital fighting for his life,” a GoFundMe page for the wounded student’s family says.

  • Zodiac Killer, Long-Sought Bay Area Serial Murderer, Identified By Cold-Case Task Force

    A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]