Brian Laundrie update: Fugitive now missing for one month, per attorney's timeline

Stephanie Pagones
·2 min read

North Port, Fla. – It has been one month since Brian Laundrie was last seen, having never returned after going for a hike at a Florida park while his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was nowhere to be found, according to his family’s attorney.

Laundrie, 23, left his family’s North Port, Florida, home on Sept. 13 to hike in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve on Sept. 13. The date of his disappearance was previously said to have been Sept. 14, but the Laundries’ attorney, Steven Bertolino, later changed course and announced that it was actually one day earlier.

Since his disappearance, the state, local, county and federal law enforcement have extensively searched the Carlton Reserve and the attached Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where Laundrie is said to have parked his car at the time.

GABBY PETITO AUTOPSY: CORONER RULES STRANGULATION CAUSE OF DEATH

GABBY PETITO: CHRIS LAUNDRIE GRILLED ON WHETHER SON HAD VIOLENT PAST, VIDEO SHOWS: LIVE UPDATES

His family did not announce until on Sept. 17 – four days after he allegedly left – that he had not come back.

Laundrie and 22-year-old Petito left for a trip in mid-June with the plan to visit national parks in her white converted Ford Transit. The couple had met years earlier on Long Island, New York, where they grew up and later moved into the North Port home with his Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta.

GABBY PETITO: FEDERAL ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR BRIAN LAUNDRIE

But Brian Laundrie arrived back in North Port on Sept. 1 – with the van, but without Petito.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, reported her missing to Suffolk County Police in New York on Sept. 11.

According to the woman’s family, Brian Laundrie never called them to say that his daughter was not with him. His parents then allegedly ignored phone calls and text messages from the Petito family, including one in which they told the Laundries they were going to call the police.

Investigators seized the white van on Sept. 11 and later executed a search warrant at the Laundrie home.

Search teams discovered Petito’s body near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19 and announced shortly thereafter that she had been the victim of a homicide.

GABBY PETITO: BODYCAM FOOTAGE DETAILS VIOLENT FIGHT WITH BRIAN LAUNDRIE

Authorities named Laundrie as a person of interest in connection with what was then Petito's disappearance shortly after she vanished. On Sept. 23, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, accusing him of bank card fraud.

On Tuesday, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced Petito died from "manual strangulation"

In response to the news, the Laundries’ attorney said in a statement that Petito’s death "at such a young age is a tragedy."

"While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise," Bertolino said. "At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him."

Laundrie is still on the run. So far, he has not been charged directly with Petito’s death.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What would happen if Brian Laundrie is never found?

    Can Mr Laundrie be tried even if he is never found?

  • Gabby Petito Died by Strangulation, Coroner Rules - Gabby Petito Updates

    Her body was left in the wilderness for three to four weeks after death.

  • Ebola vaccination campaign begins in Congo after virus resurfaces

    Medics in eastern Congo began an Ebola vaccination campaign on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation said, days after the death of a two-year old boy raised fears of another major outbreak. The toddler died last Wednesday in a clinic in the eastern city of Beni, one of the epicentres of a 2018-2020 outbreak which killed more than 2,200 people and infected about a thousand more. They are using Merck's rVSV-ZEBOV shot to target the victim's contacts, and contacts of contacts, in what is called a "ring vaccination" approach, the WHO said.

  • A federal judge in Texas said United must pause its vaccine mandate for employees seeking a medical or religious exemption

    A federal judge ordered United to temporarily pause its plan to put unvaccinated workers on leave if they requested a medical or religious exemption.

  • Germany sees spike in migrants arriving via 'Belarus route'

    German authorities said Wednesday that the number of migrants arriving in the country via Poland and Belarus has gone up during the months that several European Union nations have accused the Belarusian government of encouraging people to cross into the EU from its territory. German federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally crossed the border from Poland this year, with most of the migrants coming from Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Iran, German news agency dpa reported. EU member Poland has accused neighboring Belarus of encouraging largescale migration to destabilize the 27-nation bloc.

  • Gabby Petito's autopsy showed she died from strangulation: 5 Things podcast

    A coroner says her death also likely came nearly a month before her body was found.

  • ‘Bright: Samurai Soul’ Review: Netflix Revives the ‘Bright’ Franchise as an Anime for Some Reason

    A Netflix anime spinoff tries to redeem one of the streamer's biggest misfires, but some wannabe franchises just weren't born with any movie magic.

  • Deere workers prepare for strike after rejecting contract

    More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers appear ready to go on strike if negotiators can't deliver a new agreement by the end of Wednesday. The United Auto Workers union has said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached by 11:59 p.m. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others. Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers are emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.

  • Evangeline Lilly: 'I Don't Always Know What's Going on Completely in the Marvel Universe'

    "I don't actually watch all the Marvel stuff," says Evangeline Lilly, who plays The Wasp in the Ant-Man films

  • Prosecutor: Foreigner fueled Giuliani associate's donations

    A prosecutor opened the trial of an associate of Rudy Giuliani Wednesday by blaming him for planning to use up to $1 million in money from a Russian financier to infiltrate U.S. elections to further his own business interests. Lev Parnas, 49, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he conspired to make illegal campaign contributions. Prosecutors maintain he was trying to win favor with influential Republicans through hefty donations, including a $325,000 donation in 2018 to a super PAC supporting then-President Donald Trump.

  • Life sentence: Murder suspect asks judge presiding over case to officiate wedding

    A Pennsylvania man on trial for murder has requested his judge preside over a different type of life sentence.

  • Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast

    Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. Pamela regained hurricane strength just before it hit the coast 40 miles (65 kms) north of Mazatlan, which also serves as a resort for Mexican tourists. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela had maximum winds of about 75 mph (120 kph) at landfall, though it is expected to quickly weaken as it moves inland.

  • Pamela down to tropical storm, but strengthening expected

    Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday off Mexico’s Pacific coast, though forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and make landfall as a hurricane near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s center was about 170 miles (275 kilometers) west-southwest of Mazatlan late Tuesday and was moving north-northeast at about 12 mph (19 kph). Pamela was forecast to pass south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula during the night and accelerate toward the coast.

  • Jill Biden Re-Wears Lemon-Print Dress for the Third Time With Bold Yellow Pumps

    Dr. Jill Biden repeated a lemon-print dress with yellow pointed-toe pumps.

  • Mexico tells WHO to act without "ideology" on certifying COVID-19 vaccines

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said the World Health Organization (WHO) should certify COVID-19 vaccines in public use, amid fears some vaccinated Mexicans will not be able to enter the United States. "The WHO must act correctly, without political or ideological tendencies, sticking to the science," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference. Lopez Obrador's comments come after the United States said it would only allow people inoculated by WHO-approved vaccines to enter its borders.

  • LSU Morning Rush: Former Tigers commit has a Texas visit lined up

    Texas looks to jump into the Jacoby Mathews chase.

  • Gabby Petito's body was outside in the 'wilderness' for 3 to 4 weeks before it was found, coroner says

    Petito's remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming. A coroner declared her death a homicide and said she died by strangulation.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.