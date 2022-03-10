Brian Laundrie 'living in hell' if he's indeed in Carlton Reserve, survival expert says

NORTH PORT — Alligators, black bears, clouds of gnawing insects. Two different types of rattlesnakes. Coyotes, bobcats and panthers. Everything is wet, almost nothing is edible, and safe drinking water is nowhere to be found.

If Brian Laundrie actually is deep in the Florida wilderness, a survival expert in Sarasota said that by now, he's either dead or in very bad shape.

“If he's down there in the Carlton Reserve, he's living in hell,” local survival expert Mark Burrow said.

Police announced Tuesday night that a massive search of the 25,000-acre nature reserve turned up nothing for the third day, and law enforcement planned to continue scouring the woods again Wednesday.

Laundrie, 23, disappeared Sept. 14 after telling his parents he was headed to the reserve, police said. He's a person of interest in what is now a criminal homicide investigation of his fiancé, 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

The couple had been traveling the country in a van before Laundrie abruptly returned to his North Port home without Petito earlier in September, then refused to help police.

Burrow said if authorities haven't found evidence yet that Laundrie was in Carlton Reserve, that means he probably never was. By now, police should have seen either tracks leading to him or signs that he was eaten.

Gabrielle Petito, 22, missing North Port woman who set out on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

If Laundrie is indeed in the woods, the chances anyone finds him alive are slim, Burrow said.

Burrow teaches people how to survive in the wild with nothing but a knife and has spent his life exploring well off the beaten path. He knows the dangers that lurk.

With heavy rain in recent days, starting a fire will be nearly impossible. It's also the wrong season for foraging edible plants, Burrow said.

He said Laundrie may be able to scavenge leftovers from a predator's kill. There also are freshwater clams and snails he could collect. Fishing is another possibility.

“People have been making a big deal of the alligators and the snakes,” Burrow said. “But it's dehydration that's the real danger.”

Even if he were able to get a fire started to boil water, recent rains will have made the drinking water full of tannins from local foliage. Tannins occur in the roots, wood, and bark of oak trees, and high concentrations can be harmful to humans, Burrow said.

“That can cause loose bowels,” he said. “Not a good thing when you are already dehydrated.”

Bobcats, gators and snakes

When it comes to animals, the area's bears and panthers are not likely to bother humans. But if Laundrie is injured or struggling, he will also have to deal with coyotes and bobcats.

“If you were injured or exhausted,” Burrow said, “they would eat you.”

On the other hand, if an alligator grabs Laundrie, there would likely be nothing left.

“They like to put a carcass under a log, and let it get all rotten,” he said. “Then the gator would eat you slowly.”

The T. Mabry Carlton Reserve.

There are at least four different types of venomous snakes in Carlton Reserve, the cottonmouth likely being the most dangerous. There's also the pigmy rattlesnake, the diamondback rattlesnake, and the coral snake.

Burrow has been involved with other searches for missing people, although he is not involved in tracking Laundrie. He's found people dead after as few as three days missing.

Experts: he won't be missing for long

While police comb through the swampy southern Sarasota County reserves, two Florida private investigators told the Herald-Tribune that law enforcement efforts likely span much further than the woods around North Port.

Private investigator Danial Maya one time tracked down people wanted in Medicare fraud cases for the federal government. He's been involved in between 200 to 300 missing person cases.

He believes law enforcement will be using all their resources to find Laundrie, especially since he's a person of interest in a homicide investigation. That could involve phone and credit card records and license plate reading technology.

Triangulation of pings to cell towers could help locate Laundrie, and credit or debit cards could construct a timeline of events.

“They are going to be looking everywhere,” Maya said.

If Laundrie isn't in the Carlton Reserve, then Maya would expect tips to be flooding into law enforcement because of the high-profile nature of the case.

“His face has been publicized everywhere,” he said. “It's going to be hard-pressed for him to remain unnoticed.”

Alex Brener, the owner of the Boca Raton private investigation firm the Brener Investigations Group, said if technology efforts do not produce leads when searching for a missing person, law enforcement will then speak with any known associates.

“It then comes down to fieldwork, knocking on doors and talking to people,” he said.

He agreed that it will be increasingly difficult for Laundrie to evade police. But both he and Maya said they've been involved in cases where a person of interest or suspect in a homicide disappeared into the woods and later killed themselves before investigators could catch up.

“Everybody knows this guy's face,” Brener said. “When it makes national news, you're not going to be missing for long.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Brian Laundrie 'living in hell' if he's at Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve