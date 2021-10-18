Brian Laundrie lookalike claims US Marshals burst into hotel room

U.S. Marshals allegedly broke into the hotel room of an Ithaca, New York, man bearing a resemblance to Brian Laundrie, the missing fiance and traveling partner to Gabby Petito, who was found dead by homicide in Wyoming.

Severin Beckwith and his girlfriend, Anna Brettman, had been hiking along the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Virginia since the end of September, but bad weather prompted them to take a break at the Lodge at Fontana Village Resort where some unexpected federal visitors came knocking, bursting through the door before it could be unlocked, according to the New Yorker.

"Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with 'U.S. Marshals' written on them" Beckwith told the outlet. "Handguns pointed at my face."

The U.S. Marshals showed Beckwith a photograph of himself taken by an employee who had sent it to authorities, the report said.

The upstate gentleman bears a resemblance to Laundrie, as he is "skinny and pale, with a shaved head and a beard," though he doesn't have the same tattoos, according to the report.

After being fingerprinted by the U.S. Marshals and advised to shave his beard, the officials left the room, Beckwith told the outlet. After taking their advice, Beckwith said he "immediately regretted" it because he has "less of a chin than Laundrie does."

It was not clear in the report when the incident took place.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the U.S. Marshals for a statement but did not receive a response.

The report said Beckwith and Brettman were given a free night's stay and free breakfast at the lodge for their troubles before moving along on the Appalachian Trail.

The disappearance of 22-year-old Petito, and the subsequent hunt for Laundrie, has garnered national attention with people speculating what might have happened — or even where Laundrie may be hiding.

The couple left New York on July 22 to go on a road trip, posting videos of their adventures along the way to social media sites such as Instagram and YouTube.

Nicole Schmidt says she last heard from her daughter on Aug. 25 when Petito informed her that the couple was on the way to Wyoming. Laundrie returned from their road trip alone on Sept. 1 with Petito's van.

Laundrie has been missing since before Petito's remains were found in an undeveloped section of Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest in late September.

There is a federal warrant out for his arrest on charges of credit card fraud, and he is wanted as a "person of interest" in the investigation into the killing of Petito.

On Oct. 11, a medical examiner in Wyoming announced that Petito died from strangulation. Petito's family has since picked up her remains.

