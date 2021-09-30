Brian Laundrie manhunt: FBI briefly explores camper while collecting items to use in search, attorney says

Audrey Conklin, Stephanie Pagones
·3 min read

North Port, Fla. – Two FBI agents arrived at the North Port, Florida, home of Brian Laundrie and his parents on Thursday afternoon, where they stayed for approximately 30 minutes and briefly explored a camper that fits inside the bed of a pickup truck in the driveway before leaving with a bag.

The agents — a man and a woman — arrived at the Laundries’ home at about 1:15 p.m. in a black, unmarked vehicle and carried a large paper bag to the front door. One of the agents later walked over to the camper, opened the door and reached inside. They did not answer any questions as they left approximately a half-hour later with a camouflage bag.

After the agents’ departure, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino released a statement in which he wrote: "The FBI is at the Laundrie home today to collect some personal items belonging to Brian that will assist the canines in their search for Brian. There is nothing more to this."

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S CONFLICTING STORIES ABOUT CELLPHONE

An FBI spokesperson had no comment on the ongoing investigation, other than to say the agency does not "provide specifics about the focus or scope of investigation, or where investigators are located."

The camper has been at the center of questions surrounding the Laundries’ whereabouts after Brian Laundrie returned home alone on Sept. 1 in the converted van he and his fiancée, Gabby Petito, had been using.

Laundrie and 22-year-old Petito embarked on a cross-country journey in mid-June in the white Ford Transit van with the plan to visit national parks along the way. They had begun dating years earlier after meeting at their local Long Island, New York, high school and had moved to North Port, Florida, to live with Laundrie’s parents.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE MANHUNT: DOZENS OF 911 CALLS AT FLORIDA HOME SINCE BEFORE GABBY PETITO WAS REPORTED MISSING

The young woman was not reported missing until 10 days after Laundrie returned, on Sept. 11, when her mother filed a police report in Suffolk County, N.Y. Police seized the van from the Laundries' home that same day.

Laundrie would not cooperate with the police investigation after the Petitos' missing persons’ report was filed, officials said. The Laundries’ attorney released a statement on Sept. 14, in which he announced he had advised his clients to remain "in the background." The family revealed three days later that they had not seen him since Sept. 14.

Charlene Guthrie, who lives directly across the street from the Laundrie family, previously told Fox News she saw Brian Laundrie mowing the lawn, riding his bike with his mother and going camping with his parents in the days after he arrived alone. Petito had previously been living with the family at their home.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE MANHUNT: FBI AGENTS ENTER NORTH PORT HOME: LIVE UPDATES

Records later obtained by Fox News show Roberta Laundrie checked into Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, approximately an hour away from their home, on Sept. 6 with the plan to stay until Sept. 8.

Prior to that, Roberta Laundrie canceled camping reservations for two people at Fort De Soto Park on Aug. 31. On Sept. 3, she made new reservations for three people at the same park for their Sept. 6 stay, documents obtained by Fox News show.

The FBI is now investigating surveillance and trail camera footage from around the park during that time, authorities confirmed.

And the Laundries’ attorney, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News on Thursday that Brian had purchased a cell phone on Sept. 4 – 10 days before he allegedly disappeared – and opened an account with AT&T.

He said he did not know what had happened to Laundrie’s previous cell phone. Bertolino also said Brian Laundrie left his phone behind at the home and it has since been seized by the FBI.

Petito’s body was discovered near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. A Teton County coroner ruled the death a homicide but has not yet announced the cause.

Laundrie remains on the run, and the FBI has issued an arrest warrant for bank charge fraud.

Court papers submitted Thursday in the District of Wyoming indicate Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie I. Sprecher will represent the federal government in its case against Laundrie.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz and Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 12 of the most powerful volcanic eruptions in history

    Four decades later, Mount St. Helens remains one of the most violent eruptions in history. But it's not in the top 10 of all-time blasts

  • Parasocial Relationships May Seem Strange But Are Really Quite Normal

    Despite the fact that you've likely never heard the term, parasocial relationships are more common than you might think. Here's the DL on this one-sided affair.

  • Cause of deaths of California family on hike remains mystery

    Authorities say they are still investigating the mysterious deaths of a Northern California family and their dog who were found in a remote hiking area, but have so far determined their deaths were not caused by a gun or any other weapon, a lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs, alcohol or suicide. The bodies of John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found on Aug. 17 on a hiking trail close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest. A family friend had reported them missing.

  • Lawsuit: Black base worker faced racism, told to keep quiet

    A Black civilian grounds-keeping and kitchen worker at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming was retaliated against and ultimately fired for complaining when other workers called him racial epithets, a lawsuit said. A supervisor told Bryan Wheels to keep quiet about the racial harassment, which began soon after he was hired in 2015 and continued through 2017, said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit against Spokane, Washington-based Skils’kin. Instead, the nonprofit gave a job to a less-senior white employee, the EEOC said in its lawsuit filed Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court in Cheyenne.

  • Brian Laundrie – update: Arrest at parents’ home amid Gabby Petito demo as Dog the Bounty Hunter claims ‘lead’

    Follow the latest developments

  • Two men accused of keeping missing woman Cassidy Rainwater locked in a cage on Missouri property

    James Phelps and Timothy Norton were charged with kidnapping after an anonymous tipster told investigators about photos showing Ms Rainwater in captivity

  • California moves to return land to Black couple's heirs

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Thursday allowing ownership of a prime beachfront property to be transferred to heirs of a couple who built a resort for Black people in the early 1900s but were stripped of the land by local officials. The legislation unanimously approved by state lawmakers this month was necessary to allow the start of the complex legal process of transferring ownership of what was once known as Bruce’s Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach and has been owned by Los Angeles County. “The journey here was far from easy,” said Kavon Ward, a Black resident who learned of the property's history and founded Justice for Bruce's Beach.

  • Wizards GM says Russell Westbrook 'never asked to move on' from Washington

    GM Tommy Sheppard said Russell Westbrook wouldve returned to the Wizards had they been unable to work out a trade with the Lakers.

  • Josh Duggar seen with pregnant wife Anna after judge denies motion to dismiss child pornography case

    Josh Duggar appeared in an Arkansas courthouse on Monday where a judge denied his motions to dismiss charges in his ongoing child pornography case.

  • Watchdog faults FBI for 'widespread' errors handling surveillance warrants

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog on Thursday said he had uncovered "widespread non-compliance" with the FBI's domestic surveillance program, dealing the bureau another setback and raising questions about the accuracy of the information underpinning its wiretap warrants. Inspector General Michael Horowitz's findings mark the latest problem uncovered since 2019, when his office first discovered https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-russia/mistakes-but-no-political-bias-in-fbi-probe-of-trump-campaign-watchdog-idUSKBN1YD11L the FBI had made numerous errors in its warrant applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court as part of the early probe into contacts between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. Horowitz's report on Thursday entailed an audit of the FBI's so-called "Woods Procedures" - rules the bureau follows to ensure FISA applications to the court are "scrupulously accurate."

  • Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

    GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to

  • California Teen on Life Support After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While She Was Driving Away

    via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We

  • Virginia woman says neighbor's racist taunts include speakers playing slurs, monkey noises

    Virginia Beach police have described allegations against the neighbor as "offensive," but say it doesn't rise to the level of criminal behavior.

  • The male warden of an all-female California prison is accused of sexually abusing a woman held there and taking photos of her naked, DOJ says

    Ray J. Garcia, then an associate warden at a federal prison in the city of Dublin, faces 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

  • Missouri couple accused of child abuse want home confinement eased to go to Walmart

    “Defendant requests that he be able to go to Walmart for curbside pickup,” said the motion, filed Sept. 27 on behalf of Boyd Householder. His wife Stephanie’s request was nearly identical.

  • 96-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary caught after fleeing trial

    A 96-year-old woman who was a secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II was arrested by police after she fled before the start of her trial, according to Reuters.Why it matters: The woman, who was a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office between June 1943 and April 1945, faces 11,412 counts of accessory to murder. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.She is one of many former staff members of Nazi

  • A London police officer handcuffed a woman in a fake arrest before raping and killing her, prosecutors say

    Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to murdering, kidnapping, and raping Sarah Everard while still serving.

  • ‘Contact Us With Anything’: Police Make Public Appeal in Case of Slain Camping Couple Who Feared a ‘Creep’

    via FacebookAuthorities in Utah have issued a rare public appeal for potential witnesses to come forward in the August murder of a married couple who complained of encountering a “creep” shortly before they were found shot to death at a campsite near Moab.“We are asking that anyone that would have been in the South Mesa area between the dates of August 13th, August 14th, and 15th contact our office with anything they may have seen or heard,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement

  • Teen Father Charged With Murder Of Newborn Son In North Texas

    During the investigation, detectives found evidence indicating Caleb Brown was angry at the child’s mother for keeping the baby and was concerned about having to pay child support.

  • Video shows a London police officer detaining a woman before he raped and killed her, prosecutors say

    London's Metropolitan Police released footage of Wayne Couzens standing with Sarah Everard on the night of his disappearance.