Brian Laundrie’s parents will not be charged in connection to Gabby Petito murder

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie (YouTube)

The parents of Brian Laundrie will not face charges over the homicide of Gabby Petito, their lawyer has told The Independent.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said: “To my knowledge there will be no charges.”

Roberta and Chris Laundrie had been criticised by Ms Petito’s family over failing to assist the FBI investigation into her disappearance.

It comes as the FBI is poised to close its investigation into the murder of Ms Petito after a four and a half-month long investigation.

FBI agents met with Ms Petito’s parents to update them on the case in Tampa on Thursday.

In a statement, the Petito family said: “We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case.

“The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt that Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby.”

A spokesperon from the FBI’s Denver office, which has led the investigation, told The Independent the case was nearing completion.

“We will be issuing a final statement shortly as our investigation will be coming to a close in the near future,” they said in a statement.

Ms Petito, 22, had been on a months-long “van-life” tour of the United States with Laundrie, when she suddenly stopped communicating with her family.

Laundrie returned to his parent’s home on 1 September alone and ignored texts and phone calls from Ms Petito’s parents.

On 15 September, he was named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito.

Her remains were found four days later near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The Teton County Coroner ruled her death was a homicide by manual strangulation in October.

Laundrie, 23, was reported missing on 17 September after telling his parents he was going hiking in the Carlton Reserve near their home in North Port, Florida.

His remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek on 20 October, and confirmed as belonging to the missing fugitive the next day.

At a press conference announcing the discovery, FBI special agent in charge of the bureau’s Tampa office, Michael McPherson, called Laundrie a “person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito” - the first time the term had been used by a law enforcement official in connection with her death.

An autopsy into Laundrie’s proved inconclusive and forensic anthropologists later confirmed he had died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The FBI’s Denver office led the investigation into Ms Petito’s death.