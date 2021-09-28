Brian Laundrie and his parents went camping in the days after he returned home from his road trip without Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie and his parents went camping after he returned from a road trip without Gabby Petito.

They camped at Florida's Fort De Soto Park, the family's attorney, Steven Bertolino, told Insider.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in connection to Petito's disappearance and death.

Police tape blocks off the home of the Laundrie family in North Port, Fla., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. AP Photo/Curt Anderson

Brian Laundrie and his parents "went camping" in the days after the now-wanted man returned home from a cross-country road trip without his fiancée, Gabby Petito, the family's lawyer said Tuesday.

The Laundrie family camped out at Florida's Fort De Soto Park - roughly 75 miles from their North Port, Florida, home - several days after Brian Laundrie returned on September 1 to that residence, where he also lived with Petito, attorney Steven Bertolino confirmed to Insider.

Records obtained by WLFA revealed that Laundrie's mother, Roberta, checked into the campground in Pinellas County between September 6 and September 8.

"Yes, the family went camping," Bertolino told Insider in a text message, adding that Brian Laundrie went, too, "and returned" home.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. North Port Police Department

Petito's body was found at a remote campsite in Wyoming on September 19 - eight days after the 22-year-old's family reported her missing in New York.

Her death was later ruled a homicide.

Laundrie, 23, has been named a person of interest in connection to Petito's disappearance and death. His family reported him missing on September 17.

His parents told police that he went out for a hike with only a backpack three days earlier at a nature preserve near the family's home and never came back.

Laundrie is now the subject of a massive manhunt by authorities, including the FBI.

When asked Tuesday whether Laundrie's family found it unusual that Laundrie went on a cross-country road trip with Petito in July and later returned home without her, only for the family to then take a camping trip of their own days later, Bertolino declined to comment.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Petito family lawyer Richard Stafford said: "The Laundrie's did not help us find Gabby. They're sure as not going to help us find Brian."

"For Brian," Stafford added, "we're asking you to turn yourself in to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency."

Bertolino said Monday that Brian Laundrie's parents "do not know where Brian is."

"The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong," Bertolino said.

