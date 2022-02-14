Remains of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé, showed animals were ‘gnawing and chewing’ on his body

A medical examiner’s report indicates the bones of Brian Laundrie — the only person of interest in the homicide of travel blogger Gabby Petito — were gnawed on by animals after the 23-year-old Florida man shot himself in the head in October 2021.

“Multiple long bones including bones of the arms and legs all disclose carnivore predation activity characterized by gnawing and chewing,” the 47-page autopsy report by the Sarasota, Fla., medical examiner released Monday said. “The cranium is in multiple pieces and fragments...”

The report also said Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head.

A handgun was found near Laundrie’s body at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. One side of the barrel was labeled .357 Magnum and the other indicated the weapon was a .38 Special.

“The cylinder contained two live rounds and one spent round of ammunition,” the full autopsy report said.

Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in the wooded area in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County in October and had been under “up to 3 feet” of water for a long time.

The bullet entered through Laundrie’s left temple. He did not appear to be under the influence of any intoxicants at the time of his death.

Also reportedly found along with Laundrie’s remains were a journal, a wooden box containing photographs and a notebook, as well as a “handwritten half-note.” The contents of the note are unclear. The FBI said in January that Laundrie had written about Petito’s homicide. A Wyoming coroner found strangulation was her cause of death.

Laundrie was named a “person of interest” in the disappearance of his 22-year-old former girlfriend, after Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, 2020, while on a cross-country roadtrip with her longtime beau.

Laundrie had returned to Florida without her 10 days prior. His parents reported him missing Sept. 17 causing law enforcement to extend its search to include both travelers.

On Sept. 19, Petito’s body was recovered in a Wyoming camping area. On Oct. 21, investigators confirmed Laundrie’s remains had been found.