Brian Laundrie seen buying cell phone from Florida store on day of disappearance, report says

Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie allegedly purchased a cell phone from an AT&T store in his hometown of North Port the day his parents claimed to have last seen him, according to a report.

TMZ reported that Laundrie was spotted "with an older woman" inside one of the cell phone stores in North Port, Florida, where he was living with his parents and his fiancée, Gabby Petito, on Sept. 14. The FBI later visited the store and seized footage from the surveillance cameras, the report states.

Laundrie’s parents told authorities three days later that he left for the nearby T. Mabry Carlton Reserve on Sept. 14, but had not come home.

Fox News Digital visited an AT&T store in North Port Monday, where an employee said they could not confirm or deny it was the store Brian was reportedly seen at. The employee said that all questions should be directed to corporate. Requests for comment to corporate have gone unanswered.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said the Laundries had purchased a cell phone sometime after Brian returned, but said he did not know the date of the purchase.

Bertolino confirmed that Brian Laundrie left the phone behind when he was last seen on Sept. 14, and said he believed the FBI had the device.

When asked why the Laundries had purchased a new cell phone, Bertolino responded: "Sorry I can’t speculate."

A spokesperson for the FBI's Denver Field Office told Fox News she could not respond to questions regarding specifics of the ongoing investigation.

