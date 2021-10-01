Brian Laundrie 'stopped by' his sister's home on the day he returned to Florida without Gabby Petito, the family's lawyer says

Brian Laundrie talking to Moab City Police Department, Utah, on August 12 2021. Moab City Police Department

Brian Laundrie "stopped by" his sister's home on the day he returned to Florida without Gabby Petito.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said that Brian Laundrie saw Cassie Laundrie twice in the first week of September.

Cassie Laundrie also saw her brother on September 6 at Florida's Fort De Soto Park, Bertolino told Insider.

Brian Laundrie "stopped by" his sister's home on the day the missing, now-wanted man returned home to Florida from a cross-country road trip without his fiancé Gabby Petito, a lawyer for the family said Friday.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told Insider that Brian Laundrie, 23, saw his sister, Cassie Laundrie, twice during the first week of September, including on September 1 - the day authorities say he got home to North Port, Florida, from the couple's "van life" trip out West.

Bertolino confirmed that Cassie Laundrie "saw her brother on September 1 when he stopped by her home."

Cassie Laundrie also saw her brother days later on September 6 at Florida's Fort De Soto Park - where Brian Laundrie and his parents went camping from September 6 to September 8, according to Bertolino, who noted that Cassie Laundrie went to the campground "for a day."

"Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates," Bertolino said.

Cassie Laundrie, the sister of Brian Laundrie, speaks to ABC News' "Good Morning America." Good Morning America

Bertolino told Insider that "any prior communication" by Cassie Laundrie that didn't mention the two dates she saw Brian Laundrie was "simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer."

In an on-camera interview that aired on ABC News' "Good Morning America" on September 17, Cassie Laundrie said, "I haven't been able to talk to [Brian]. I wish I could talk to him."

"I've cooperated in every way that I can. I wish I had information or I would give more," Cassie Laundrie said. "This is all I have is - I gave to the police."

The "GMA" report claimed that Cassie Laundrie had not spoken to Brian Laundrie since he returned home to Florida on September 1.

But according to a transcript of the full ABC News interview, Cassie Laundrie wasn't asked whether she had spoken to Brian since he returned home to Florida, nor was she asked when she last saw her brother.

Insider has reached out to ABC News for comment about the differences between the transcript and GMA's reporting.

Petito's mother reported her missing to police in New York on September 11 after the family abruptly lost communication with the 22-year-old woman in late August while she was on the road trip with Brian Laundrie.

Eight days after she was reported missing, Petito's body was discovered at a remote campsite in Wyoming. Her death was later ruled a homicide.

Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in connection to her disappearance and death and who has been indicted on a charge of bank fraud, was reported missing by his family on September 17.

He is now the subject of an FBI-led manhunt.

