Brian Laundrie's Belongings Found; Medical Examiner Called To Scene

The Sarasota County medical examiner’s office was called Wednesday to a Florida nature preserve where police recently found items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the department confirmed.

The medical examiners are responding to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which is adjacent to the Carlton Reserve where Laundrie’s parents said he had left to go hiking over a month ago and never returned to their nearby home.

The office would not say whether human remains were found or what time they were called out to the site.

Local news captured images of a tent being erected in the reserve and of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arriving on the scene.

Laundrie, 23, is wanted for alleged bank fraud and is a person of interest in the homicide of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, 22, with whom he had been on an extended, multistate road trip leading up to her death by strangulation.

The development came the day after authorities reopened Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to the public after it was closed for nearly a month while federal agents searched for Laundrie.

Sara Boboltz contributed reporting.

