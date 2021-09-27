Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

Dog the Bounty Hunter in 2019 Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Brian Laundrie's parents called the cops on Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman over the weekend.

The reality TV star, who has joined the search to find Laundrie, showed up at the family's Florida home Saturday.

The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family about the matter, police confirmed.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Brian Laundrie's parents called the cops on Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman after he showed up at their Florida home over the weekend, police confirmed to Insider Monday.

The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday, reporting that Chapman was on the property of their North Port home, police department spokesman Josh Taylor said.

The reality TV star, who has joined the search to find Laundrie, the fiancée of slain Gabby Petito, was seen knocking on the door of the Laundrie family home on Saturday.

"We did not tell him to leave," Taylor told Insider in reference to Chapman. "He left on his own."

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Chapman said that "it's a shame" that the Laundrie's "wouldn't speak with us."

"The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did," said Chapman. "I wanted to tell the Laundrie's that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive."

Laundrie, 23, has been the subject of a massive manhunt since his parents reported him missing to police on September 17 - just two days after he was named a person of interest in the then-disappearance of 22-year-old Petito.

His parents told police that Laundrie went out for a hike at Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve with only a backpack three days earlier and never returned to their North Port, Florida home.

Authorities have been searching the 25,000-acre nature preserve for more than a week for Laundrie. But Taylor told Insider on Monday that search efforts there will be "scaled back" this week.

Story continues

Petito's body was found at a remote campsite in Wyoming on September 19 and her death was later ruled a homicide, according to a coroner's initial findings.

Last week, a federal court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie in connection to the case.

Chapman said in a "Fox & Friends" interview on Monday that he has gotten more than 1,000 tips since he joined the search for Laundrie.

"We're going through all those leads right now," Chapman said. "I would say within 48 hours we probably will have a location where we start the tracking at."

Laundrie and Petito set out on a cross-country road trip from New York on July 2 and Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1 with the van the couple was traveling in and without Petito.

Read the original article on Insider