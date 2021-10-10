Brian Laundrie's parents' story has a lot of 'oddness' and things that 'don't make sense,' say police, as search for him continues

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The Moab Police Department via AP

Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito, has been missing since mid-September.

North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said there was a lot of "oddness" in Laundrie's parents' story, he told NewsNation.

Taylor said that police were still working to figure out how Laundrie escaped while under police surveillance.

Police searching for Brian Laundrie said that there are inconsistencies and "oddness" in the stories told by his parents.

Laundrie, 23, is currently the sole person of interest in the murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito, and he has been missing since September 17.

"What the family has told us is that he drove out to the park and walked out into the woods," North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor told NewsNation.

"I don't necessarily know what to believe anymore. I think it's certainly possible that they're expressing what they know, but we'll see. This is an ongoing investigation that will continue to evolve."

The interviewer questioned the fact that Laundrie reportedly drove his Mustang to the nature reserve, and his parents reportedly drove it back.

"We've said from the beginning there's a lot of oddness here, a lot of things that just didn't make sense," Taylor said.

"I mean your son walks out there, now they're saying on a Monday, you know, to report that on a Friday, and then be confused on what day that was. I mean there are a lot of things that are odd there."

Laundrie's parents changed their story about what day Laundrie left their home, admitting that he vanished a day earlier than they previously told police.

Taylor said that Laundrie's father had been helping the FBI search for his son, adding that this could be a sign that they are trying to help investigators.

Police have so far been unable to find Laundrie, and Taylor told NewsNation that nothing relating to Laundrie had so far been found in the swamp.

Taylor told the outlet that "no investigation is perfect", and said police are still "working to figure out" how Laundrie managed to escape undetected.

A spokesman for North Port Police previously confirmed to Insider that Laundrie was under surveillance when he vanished.

Gabby Petito, 22, went missing while on a "van life" cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

The couple set out on the road trip on July 2, and Laundrie returned home to Florida on September 1 without Petito.

Petito's family reported her missing, and she was found dead on September 19 at a remote campsite in Wyoming.

