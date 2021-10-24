Brian Laundrie's parents won't have a funeral for their son, the family attorney reportedly said

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. North Port Police Department

There won't be a funeral for Brian Laundrie, his family lawyer told a Fox News producer.

Laundrie was a person of interest in the killing of Gabby Petito.

Laundrie's remains were discovered at a Florida nature reserve on October 21.

There won't be a funeral for Brian Landrie, his family's lawyer reportedly said days after his remains were discovered at a Florida nature reserve.

Claudia Kelly-Bazan, a producer for Fox News, wrote on Twitter that the Laundrie family attorney informed her that there are no plans for a funeral and that Laundrie's body will be cremated and given to his parents.

The 23-year-old's remains were found at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, where he was reported missing last month, the FBI said on October 21. His parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, told authorities that their son went for a hike on September 13 and never returned home.

He was the sole person of interest in the killing of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was reported missing by her family on September 11. The couple had been on a cross-country road trip together. Laundrie returned to his parent's home in Florida without Petitio on September 1.

Petito's remains were found on September 19, and an autopsy report found that she died of strangulation some time between August 22 and 29.

The Laundrie family is represented by Steven Bertolino, who told Insider's Natalie Musumeci on Friday that Laundrie's remains have been sent to a forensic anthropologist. A cause of death is not yet known.

