Brian Nilsson Just Bought 21% More Shares In Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E)

Investors who take an interest in Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) should definitely note that insider Brian Nilsson recently paid CA$0.24 per share to buy CA$316k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 21%.

Enterprise Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Brian Nilsson is the biggest insider purchase of Enterprise Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$0.27 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Enterprise Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Enterprise Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Enterprise Group insiders own about CA$6.8m worth of shares (which is 52% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Enterprise Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Enterprise Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Enterprise Group you should know about.

