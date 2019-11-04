Brian O'Reilly Is The Independent Director of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) And They Just Spent US$104k On Shares

Investors who take an interest in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Brian O'Reilly, recently paid US$11.52 per share to buy US$104k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 20%.

Check out our latest analysis for Spok Holdings

Spok Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Brian O'Reilly is the biggest insider purchase of Spok Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$11.77. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Spok Holdings insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:SPOK Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Spok Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Spok Holdings insiders own about US$7.3m worth of shares (which is 3.3% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Spok Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Spok Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.