Brian Rehg promoted to principal at Parkade Elementary as De'Vion Moore departs CPS

Brian Rehg is the Columbia Public Schools administration's selection as the next principal of Parkade Elementary School, starting in the 2024-25 school year.

He's currently the assistant principal at the school. He's taking over for Amy Watkins, who has announced her retirement at the end of the school year.

Rehg has 15 years of experience in schools, eight in school leadership. Before his six years as assistant principal at Parkade, he was a classroom teacher in first, second and fourth grades.

“We’re excited to have Mr. Rehg step into the principal role at Parkade Elementary School. His continued leadership in the building will create continuity and consistency for the school. We look forward to the continued advancement of Parkade's mission to provide a relationship‐based, student‐centered education for our scholars,” said Superintendent Brian Yearwood in a news release.

In another administrative change, Chief Academic Officer De’Vion Moore announced his departure from Columbia Public Schools at the end of the school year. He will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

De'Vion Moore

Moore has been with Columbia Public Schools for 13 years. He became a district level administrator in 2021, first as the assistant superintendent of elementary education and currently as the chief academic officer. Before his current role with the district, he was principal at Alpha Hart Elementary School, assistant principal at West Boulevard Elementary School, and a learning specialist at Hickman High School.

Moore is a former member of the Missouri Tigers football team.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia names next Parkade principal; De'Vion Moore plans exit