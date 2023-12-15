Brian Roland suit: Trial date set, what to know after chef injured at Ferrari of Naples

A judge in the civil lawsuit of chef Brian Roland has set a trial date.

Circuit Court Judge Joseph G. Foster has scheduled for the trial to begin Feb. 24, 2025. Foster agreed to a case management plan and order setting trial, which he signed in November.

The plan outlines a series of hearings and filing deadlines over the next two years in the case if all sides cannot reach a settlement.

Roland suffered severe injuries two years ago this month at Ferrari of Naples, 112921 Tamiami Trail N., during a catering event. Roland this past February sued the North Naples dealership and others, seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

Here's the latest in the case.

What's next in Roland's lawsuit against Ferrari of Naples and others

The judge has schedule case management conferences throughout 2024, with first at 9 a.m. March 28. Others are set for July 25 and Nov. 22.

A case management conference is essentially a status check on where the case is at, ameeting between the judge and the plaintiff, defendants and their attorneys.

Virtual depositions are scheduled Feb. 9, 2024, for architect Peter Beylo and Jon Penney, president of Maryland-based Penney Design Group, which designed the Ferrari dealership and is not being sued.

Court filings in October also showed that Roland's legal team expects to call expert witnesses in the fields of neurology, orthopedics, physiatry/life care planning, urology, economics, forensic accounting, vocational rehabilitation, radiology, general medicine and pain management.

What's the latest condition of Brian Roland

Roland's West Palm Beach attorney, Dena Foman, who declined comment this week, updated his condition in an August email: "Brian continues to have ongoing medical issues that will likely be lifelong, but is recovering from some of his other injuries."

None of the defendants' attorneys have discussed the case publicly.

Roland and fellow employees of his company, Crave Culinaire, were catering a grand opening event at the Ferrari dealership the night of Dec. 4, 2021, when he became pinned under the car lift, police reports and the lawsuit said.

Who are the Rolands suing

Roland sued New Country Motor Cars of Naples LLC, doing business as Ferrari of Naples; Interluxe Group Inc.; Envirostruct; Elite Consulting of SWFL, doing business as Elite Permits of Naples; the Collier County Board of Commissioners; Miner Enterprises, doing business as Autoquip Corp.; and Snap-On Inc.

Roland's wife Nicole and their daughter Remington were also named as plaintiffs.

At the time he was injured, Roland was among the most popular and visible chefs in Southwest Florida. He owns Crave Culinaire, By Chef Brian Roland, a Bonita Springs-based catering company known for high-end and boutique dining.

Crave Culinaire began in 2013 after Roland left his role as executive chef at M Waterfront Grille. He was educated at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

What happened that night two years ago

During the catering event at the Naples dealership, Brian Roland received permission from an Interluxe employee that he and his staff could use a freight elevator, or car lift, to transport supplies from the second floor to the ground floor, the lawsuit said. Ferrari hired Interluxe to act on its behalf to plan the event, it said.

Roland entered the lift from the second floor to take down one of the last loads of the event, the suit said.

While on the lift, he fell through a 22-inch gap that existed between the end of the car lift platform and the wall, "where he landed on the ground floor of the car lift shaft."

"As Brian Roland laid unconscious on the ground floor the car lift descended and crushed him, pinning him between the car lift and the ground," the suit read.

Roland was "extracted from underneath the car lift and transported for emergent medical treatment as a result of his significant traumatic injuries caused by his fall from the car lift."

His bodily injuries "result in pain and suffering and a significant permanent total disability, which is ongoing," the suit stated.

Lawsuit: Dealership lift not marked with any warnings

The legal filing also said Ferrari should not have allowed Roland or his employees to use the car lift because the dealership's own policy and procedures prohibited passengers from riding on it.

What to know: 5 things about chef Brian Roland

Local, state and federal laws and regulations also did not allow people to ride the lift, the suit said. And the lift was not marked with any warnings advising passengers to not ride the lift and about the dangers of doing so, the lawsuit alleged.

However, Ferrari and Interluxe have maintained that Roland had permission to use the lift to transport supplies and equipment but not people, court records said.

All sides have agreed to mediate through Dec. 31, 2024.

"Likelihood of settlement is unknown at this time but the parties continue to talk," records show.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Brian Roland lawsuit: Trial date, latest in case vs Ferrari Naples