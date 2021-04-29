Brian Sicknick: New videos show attack on police officer during Capitol riot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Louise Hall
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;New video footage released by the Justice Department has revealed parts of the alleged attack on Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick during the 6 January insurrection&lt;/p&gt; (Department of Justice)

New video footage released by the Justice Department has revealed parts of the alleged attack on Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick during the 6 January insurrection

(Department of Justice)

New video footage released by the Justice Department has revealed parts of the alleged attack on Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick during the 6 January insurrection.

The police body camera and surveillance video has been released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after several news outlets sued for access to the videos.

The clips were played in court as evidence to argue two Capitol riot defendants allegedly involved in the attack on Mr Sicknick may be dangerous and should not be released on bail.

Authorities arrested the two men, George Tanios, 39, and Julian Khater, 32, of Morgantown, West Virginia in March and accused them of assaulting Officer Sicknick with chemical spray during the violence.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and continue to seek their release from custody pending trial.

Mr Sicknick, who died following the riots, suffered two strokes and died of natural causes after battling rioters, a medical examiner previously ruled. No charges have been filed in relation to his death.

The newly released footage is segmented into 10 clips and includes footage from cameras on poles and officers’ body cameras.

One clip shows a close-up view of an angry mob yelling, “USA, USA!” as they violently push past metal barriers and a line of police officers.

At one point, Mr Khater is seen with his arm in the air, appearing to hold something, and then Mr Sicknick turns away from the crowd and retreats.

The footage includes film from cameras on poles and officers’ body cameras and is in parts slowed down to show the moments that Mr Sicknick and another officer are sprayed.

Mr Sicknick, who was wearing a blue jacket and bike helmet, is later seen doubled over with his hands on his knees before dumping water into his eyes. At one point another officer bends over and uses her hand to cover her eyes.

Defence attorney’s told a judge during a hearing this week that Mr Tanios and Mr Khater should not remain behind bars while they fight the case.

“Many defendants who have been charged with violent and aggressive behaviour have been released without any bail at all,” Joseph Tacopina, an attorney for Mr Khater, argued.

A judge did not immediately decide whether to release the men and set a second hearing for early May.

Officer Sicknick was honoured in a ceremony attended by Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Capitol in February.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press

Read More

New York City to reopen to ‘full strength’ on 1 July, mayor announces

Biden news – live: Trump calls himself ‘father of the vaccine’ as he rants at president’s address on Fox

‘Abolish lasagna’ trends on Twitter after senator’s photoshopped powerpoint goes viral

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Trump after former president attacks latest Oscars ceremony

    ‘Trump basically is the Oscars – old, bloated, completely self-involved and obsessed with gold,’ joked TV host

  • Former Tory No 10 director of communications Sir Robbie Gibb joins BBC Board

    Sir Robbie Gibb, a former Number 10 communications director under Theresa May and vocal critic of BBC bias, has been appointed to the BBC’s board. Sir Robbie had a 25-year career in the BBC before moving into political communications, having held roles including the editor of Daily Politics and head of BBC Westminster. He will take up a three-year term as the England representative on the BBC Board, which is responsible for ensuring the BBC delivers its “mission and public purposes”. Sir Robbie was selected by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, part of Boris Johnson’s government. The position is paid. The decision to appoint someone who only a few years ago was playing a central role in Conservative politics to a senior BBC position will raise eyebrows. Sir Robbie told The Telegraph: “Throughout my time at the BBC and since leaving I have always believed that impartiality should be the BBC’s number one priority because it is so critical to audience trust. “The Corporation has a big job to reform and make sure it once again becomes the gold standard for broadcasting impartiality – I am privileged to have the chance to play a part in helping the BBC achieve that.” Sir Robbie joined Number 10 in 2017 to advise Mrs May, a Conservative, during her premiership. The following two years in Downing Street were dominated by the challenge of delivering Brexit. Since leaving the political front line Sir Robbie has at times been open about his concern that some BBC reporting has fallen short on its obligations for impartiality. Sir Robbie wrote for The Telegraph last October: “The BBC can only justify itself as a publicly-funded broadcaster if it provides something its rivals do not – impartial news and entertainment that reflects the rich diversity of opinions and experiences across our country. "The BBC has drifted too far from its core values and the people it serves.” He wrote for the Daily Mail in January 2020: “A debate now rages within the BBC’s senior management about how best to respond to these growing charges of bias. They would be wise to take them very seriously.” He will continue his roles as a senior communications adviser for the consultancy firm Kekst CNC and a director of the Jewish Chronicle newspaper. He had been adviser to GB News, the new British news channel launching shortly, but is understood to have stood down in October. The BBC Board’s responsibilities include setting the BBC’s strategic direction, creative remit for output and its budget. It is made up of 10 non-executive members, including the Chairman, and four executive members including the BBC’s director-general and editor-in-chief, Tim Davie. Mr Davie, who took up the post last September, has made impartiality at the BBC a top priority.

  • China gets a flying start on building its own space station

    Officials expect the project to take a couple years, but launch of the control module is a major step for China's increasingly sophisticated space program.

  • Carrie Ann Inaba Has Temporarily Left ‘The Talk’ to Manage Her Autoimmune Conditions

    “She has experienced some recent flare ups and is taking this time to remove stress.”

  • Biden news – live: Trump calls himself ‘father of the vaccine’ as he rants at president’s address on Fox

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Biden said America's survival depends on proving to China that democracy can outpace autocracy

    "If we go four more years like we had in the last four, I really, honest to God, believe we're in real jeopardy as a nation," Biden warned.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Coronavirus latest news: Roadmap can't be safely accelerated despite vaccine success, says minister

    ‘Incredibly safe for two people to meet freely’ after vaccination Seven in 10 adults have Covid antibodies as herd immunity moves closer Spain warns it will only welcome UK tourists back if Britain reciprocates Africa’s vaccine rollout ‘a mess’ as shortages hit second shots Why India's Covid crisis could blight the global recovery Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The roadmap to lifting the lockdown restrictions in the UK cannot be safely accelerated despite the success of the vaccine rollout, a minister has said. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said that while one in four adults had two doses, "we have to be careful". He told Sky News: "If the vaccines have 85% efficacy and we vaccinate fully 85% of the adult population, that is still only 72% protection - that is quite a sizeable percentage for the virus to go after and infect, which is why we have to be careful. The good news is we're not seeing any evidence that would lead us to believe we can't meet the next step in May and, ultimately, June 21. "It is much better to be careful and follow the data and collect the data properly, analyse and then make a decision rather than - we all want obviously to get our freedoms back as quickly as possible but let us do this properly and let's do it safely." On whether restrictions could be lifted as per the road map, Mr Zahawi said: "The data is looking good and positive but nevertheless we really have to be careful because what we don't want is mutations, for example, to blindside us and then have another spike." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

    First lady wore navy version of embroidered Gabriela Hearst dress

  • Emilia Clarke on the book that helped her to grieve for her dad

    Jenny Diski's writing was "tonic for the soul" for the Game of Thrones star after her father died.

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’

  • Rachel Lindsay leaves 'Bachelor' podcast as franchise grapples with issues of race

    Rachel Lindsay, the "Bachelor" franchise's first Black female lead, is "stepping away" from a popular podcast. "I've been struggling. That's no secret."

  • Iran deal parties seek nuclear talks momentum, U.S. briefs Gulf states

    VIENNA (Reuters) -World powers and Iran sought on Tuesday to speed up efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, as the United States reassured its Gulf Arab allies on the status of the talks. Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia began a third round of meetings in Vienna to agree steps that would be needed if the agreement, which was abandoned by then-U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018, is to be revived. The main differences are over what sanctions the United States will need to remove, what steps Iran will need to take to resume its obligations to curb its nuclear programme, and how to sequence this process to satisfy both sides.

  • Biden declares US ‘needs to prove democracy still works’ after worst attack ‘since Civil War’

    Biden presses Congress into action and tells Americans that that US ‘is on the move again’

  • Diapers, Cereal and, Yes, Toilet Paper Are Going to Get More Expensive

    Procter & Gamble is raising prices on items like Pampers and Tampax in September. Kimberly-Clark said in March that it will raise prices on Scott toilet paper, Huggies and Pull-Ups in June, a move that is “necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation.” And General Mills, which makes cereal brands including Cheerios, is facing increased supply-chain and freight costs “in this higher-demand environment,” Kofi Bruce, the company’s chief financial officer, said on a call with analysts. These price increases reflect what some economists are calling a major shift in the way companies have responded to demand during the pandemic. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Before the virus hit, retailers often absorbed the cost when suppliers raised prices on goods, because stiff competition forced retailers to keep prices stable. The pandemic changed that. It created chaos and confusion in global shipping markets, leading to shortages and price increases that have cascaded from factories to ports to stores to consumers. When the pandemic hit, Americans’ shopping habits shifted rapidly — with people spending money on treadmills and office furniture instead of going out to eat in restaurants and seeing movies at theaters. This, in turn, put enormous pressure on factories in China to produce these goods and ship them across the Pacific in containers. But the demand for shipping outstripped the availability of containers in Asia, yielding shortages that resulted in higher shipping costs. The Consumer Price Index, the measure of the average change in the prices paid by U.S. shoppers for consumer goods, increased 0.6% in March, the largest rise since August 2012, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Higher costs are not affecting just the United States. British inflation hit 0.7% in March, fueled by the prices of oil and clothing. In the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, companies were focused on responding to the surge brought on by panic buying, with people stocking up on items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, canned food and masks, said Greg Portell, a partner at Kearney, a consulting firm. The government was watching for price gouging, and customers were wary of being taken advantage of. “When the pandemic first struck paper, toilet paper was like gold,” Portell said. “The optics of trying to take a price increase during that time just weren’t going to be good.” Thus, despite the spike in demand, companies were not in a position to balance out the price-and-cost equation. Now that the economy is beginning to stabilize, companies are starting to make different economic calculations, rebalancing pricing so that it better fits their profit expectations and takes into account inflation, which will drive up prices. “This isn’t an opportunistic profit-taking by companies,” Portell said. “This is a reset of the market.” The government’s pumping of money into the economy through recent stimulus packages has also given retailers more room to raise prices. People who have received unemployment benefits or stimulus checks are able to spend that money on consumer goods like toilet paper and diapers. Many of those who have kept their jobs during the pandemic also have been able to increase their savings. That means they have disposable income to spend on more expensive items like printers or desks for working at home, or on luxuries like televisions, hot tubs or kitchen remodels. “Right now, demand is fiscally stimulated and very strong,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist for the firm Oxford Economics. “So even if you raise your prices, you’re not necessarily going to lose market share, because most other producers are doing the same thing and because people have the means to buy.” It is likely that retailers, from big-box stores to grocery stores, will pass on the majority of the increased costs from suppliers to consumers. “Consumption is likely very strong the next couple of quarters, which will give companies a bit more pricing power to pass through some of those cost increases, which otherwise they might have had to absorb in their margins,” said Tim Drayson, head of economics at Legal and General Investment Management, an asset management firm. However, businesses will still have to keep price increases reasonable and in line with competition. “Businesses will tend to pass on what the consumer can stomach,” said John Ruth, chief executive of Build Asset Management, an investment advisory firm. “You’ll notice some price increases, but your hamburger isn’t going to double in your local favorite drive-through.” Price increases for necessities like toilet paper and diapers will affect low-income Americans most profoundly, placing an additional burden on those already hard hit by the pandemic. Whether the increased prices will stick, or eventually come down, is a topic of debate among economists. Some predict that prices will normalize within one to two years, as the economy continues to gain steam, the job market improves and those who lost jobs during the pandemic increasingly return to work. “People are not going to buy used cars, or even new cars, forever,” Daco said. “At some point, demand will be saturated, and that will be the start of an environment of reduced price.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Nearly 1,000 people died in police incidents between George Floyd’s killing and Derek Chauvin’s conviction

    New data from Mapping Police Violence reveals that 979 people died in the US following police encounters since George Floyd was murdered in May 2020.

  • Surge in iPhone sales sees Apple's profits double

    Strong China sales help boost Apple, with social media firm Facebook also reporting bumper profits.

  • Eli Lilly profit misses on weaker drug demand

    Eli Lilly missed forecasts in the first quarter. That as the rollout of vaccines hit demand for its COVID-19 antibody therapies. Overall net earnings dropped 7% to $1.36 billion. Sales of COVID-19 drugs came in at just over $810 million - when analysts had forecast something nearer to a billion. Demand for antibody medicines has also been hit by complexities in administering the treatments. And the U.S. government last month stopped distributing one Lilly product over fears it would not be effective against new variants of the virus. The firm is now focusing on treatments featuring a combination of drugs. Lilly now expects adjusted full-year earnings of up to $8 per share, down from a previous estimate of up to $8.40.