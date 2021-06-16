Brian Sicknick's longtime girlfriend distances herself from accusations Trump was to blame for Jan. 6

The longtime girlfriend of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick said despite her criticism of former President Donald Trump, “every single person” who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was responsible for their own actions.

“Even though I have been open about my criticism of Donald Trump, and how I feel about his actions that day, every single person that made the choice to commit violence that day is responsible for their own actions,” Sandra Garza, Sicknick’s longtime girlfriend told NBC Washington. “That's how I feel about that, you know, when we become adults, we're responsible for the choices that we make. And the people that decided to commit violence there that day are responsible for their actions.”



Garza has been a vocal advocate for an independent inquiry into the events of Jan. 6, which House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called "slanted and unbalanced” and a "purely political exercise.” The proposal failed in a 54-35 Senate vote.

Now, Garza hopes a House-led committee will launch its own investigation into the events of Jan. 6 and called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to order an investigation.

Sicknick was sprayed with a chemical substance on Jan. 6, causing the 12-year-veteran to collapse upon his return to his office before he was taken to a hospital, according to Capitol Police. Francisco Diaz, the chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., said in April Sicknick died from a stroke, and the manner of his death was natural.

Despite the medical examiner’s findings, the Office of the Medical Examiner included Sicknick on a list that stated, “An unprecedented incident of civil insurrection at the United States Capitol resulted in the deaths of five individuals."

Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios were charged with coordinating the assault on Sicknick and two other officers in March. Neither Khater nor Tainos are charged in connection with his death.

More than 400 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.



Carly Ortiz-Lytle

