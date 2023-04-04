Brian Walshe, accused of murdering his wife Ana Walshe, due back in court on April 27

Cohasset resident Brian Walshe, who is accused of dismembering his wife, Ana, with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains, is due back in court on April 27.

Walshe, 48, a father of three, is expected to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court at 10 a.m. on April 27 on indictments announced late last month related to the murder of his wife at their Cohasset home.

On March 30, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced three indictments against Walshe: for the murder of his wife, for misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and for the improper conveyance of a human body.

‘I am not a threat’: Apologetic Brian Walshe aims to be loving, repay debt in 2021 letter to judge

Walshe had been initially scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday, but the court date was changed to April 27. Court officials have also extended the impoundment of search warrant materials through the planned April 27 court appearance.

Walshe entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder at his arraignment in Quincy District Court in January.

Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

Investigators suspect that Ana’s discarded remains may have been incinerated in a trash facility.

25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint, according to prosecutors

Prosecutors have said that Brian Walshe made more than a dozen disturbing Google searches on his son’s iPad, including “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to.”

Brian Walshe kisses his new bride, Ana Walshe, on their wedding day. (Facebook photo)

Items linked to Ana’s disappearance were said to be found during a search of a transfer station in Peabody, including towels, rags, slippers, tape, a Tyvek suit, gloves, cleaning agents, carpets, rugs, Hunter boots, a Prada purse, a COVID 19 vaccine card in the name of Ana Walshe, a hacksaw, a hatchet and some cutting shears, according to prosecutors.

Story continues

25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

Ana Walshe, a native of Serbia, worked as a real estate professional and owned a second home in Washington D.C. Police began searching for her after receiving a request for a well-being check from Ana’s employer on Jan. 4.

Brian Walshe was earlier convicted for fraud related to stealing and selling real and fake Andy Warhol paintings.

Ana Walshe murder: An in-depth look into where the case stands and what comes next

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW