Brian Walshe charged with murder in wife Ana Walshe's disappearance

COHASSET – Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe, now faces a murder charge in connection with her disappearance.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey charged Brian Walshe, 47, on Tuesday. Walshe has been held at the Norfolk County House of Corrections on a charge of misleading a police investigation since his arraignment Jan. 9 at Quincy District Court. Walshe pleaded not guilty to that charge and is being held on $500,000 bail.

Ana Walshe, of Cohasset, is missing.

Ana Walshe, the mother of three young boys, was last seen more than two weeks ago, on New Year's Day, and was reported missing a few days later.

Her body has not been found. Morrissey said Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned on the murder charge Wednesday morning in Quincy District Court. The district attorney said the details that led to the charge "will likely be disclosed at arraignment."

