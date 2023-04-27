Brian Walshe, Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, to appear in court

Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife, will be back in court Thursday to face new charges in connection with the death of Ana Walsh.

Prosecutor: Brian Walshe dismembered his wife, Ana Walshe, and disposed of her body

Several details have yet to come out, including what was in the police search warrant. When Brian Walshe was initially arraigned, a lot of disturbing and gruesome details came out in court—including his alleged Google searches on how to dismember and dispose of a body.

List of 21 Google searches Brian Walshe allegedly made before, after his wife’s death

Walshe initially entered a plea of not guilty back in January.

Even though Ana’s body still has never been found, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced three more indictments against Walshe, including first-degree murder.

DA: Brian Walshe indicted on murder charges of wife Ana Walshe

25 Investigates: Brian Walshe’s damaging digital footprint

Brian Walshe appears at Quincy District Court on a charge of murdering his wife (inset),Ana Walshe, in Quincy, Massachusetts, U.S. on January 18, 2023. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Craig F. Walker/Pool via Reuters, Facebook)

Brian Walshe kisses his new bride, Ana Walshe, on their wedding day. (Facebook photo)

The investigation uncovered several pieces of evidence, including a bloody knife in the basement and cleaning supplies. Boston 25 legal analyst Peter Elikann says we could find out more details about what was discovered inside the home.

Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot

“We haven’t seen all the results of DNA, we haven’t even seen the search warrant here, we haven’t seen, they’ve said that they found blood evidence in different places, we haven’t seen any testing or results of that, so there really is a lot of evidence, some of it will be scientific such as DNA and blood testing, so we’ve really only seen the opening gun, but there will be a lot more discovery to come out,” said Elikann.

25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe is currently being held and will be brought to Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

His arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m.

