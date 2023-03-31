Brian Walshe, husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, indicted for murder

A Massachusetts man has been indicted for the murder of his wife, Ana Walshe, a mother and corporate real estate lawyer who was last seen alive around New Year’s Day.

A Norfolk County grand jury on Thursday indicted Brian Walshe on charges of first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and for the improper conveyance of a human body, NBC News reported.

Authorities have been searching for his missing wife since the start of the year, after her employer reported her missing on January 4. Brian Walshe told authorities he last saw her days earlier on January 1. He claimed she phoned a ride-sharing service to take her to a Boston airport for a job in Washington, D.C., where the family has a second home.

There is no record of her taking a car to the airport or boarding a flight, police said.

Investigators later uncovered a series of eerie internet searches likely typed up by Brian Walshe, including: “How long before a body starts to smell?” and “How to stop a body from decomposing.”

A bloody knife was also recovered from the basement of the Walshe’s home in Cohasset, located about 15 miles outside of downtown Boston.

Brian Walshe was arrested January 8 on suspicion of misleading investigators, and he was arraigned on additional charges — including murder and disinterring a body — weeks later. He’s accused of dismembering his wife in their basement and then bagging up the remains and tossing them in a dumpster, the contents of which were allegedly incinerated by trash services.

Prosecutors contend Brian Walshe killed his wife because he wanted to end their marriage. He is facing life in prison.