The husband of missing woman Ana Walshe pleaded not guilty on Wednesday after prosecutors accused him of killing her and Googling how to dispose of a corpse.

Brian Walshe, 47, was arraigned on murder and other charges in Quincy, Mass. following the disappearance of Ana Walshe on New Year’s Day. He had previously been charged with misleading investigators.

Ana Walshe, 39, was allegedly last seen New Year’s Day leaving the couple’s home in Cohasset in a ride-share to Logan International Airport. She planned to fly to Washington, D.C. for work. However, according to investigators, there is no record of her taking the car to the airport or boarding a flight. Her employer reported her missing on Jan. 4.

Walshe’s body has not been found, but personal items belonging to her, including clothes containing her DNA, have been found at a trash processing facility. Prosecutor said Wednesday that a person matching Brian Walshe’s description was caught on surveillance video throwing out multiple heavy trash bags.

Brian Walshe’s Volvo also had traces of blood.

Police have searched the couple’s home — where a bloody knife was found in the basement — and the surrounding area, as well as a condo complex where Brian Walshe’s mother lives.

Investigators have also found a number of suspicious internet searches.

Prosecutors said a day after Ana Walshe was last seen, her husband allegedly Googled “Can you be charged with murder without a body?”

Other searches, including some made on his son’s iPad, include:

- “What’s the best state to divorce for a man”

- “How long before a body starts to smell”

- “How to stop a body from decomposing”

- “How to embalm a body”

- “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to”

- “How long for someone to be missing to inherit”

- “What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods”

All told, prosecutors read off 21 total internet searches Brian Walshe made over a course of several days.

