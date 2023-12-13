Brian Walshe's lawyer plans to withdraw from Cohasset murder case. What happens next?

David R. Smith, The Patriot Ledger
·1 min read

The lawyer for the Cohasset man accused of murder in the dismemberment of his wife last year intends to withdraw from the case, according to the Norfolk County district attorney's office.

Brian Walshe is accused of killing his wife, Ana, who prosecutors say was last seen on the morning of Jan. 1.

The charges include murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance, or transport, of a human body.

It's unclear why his lawyer, Tracy Miner, wants to withdraw from the case. A message left with her office Wednesday morning was not immediately returned.

According to the DA's office, once the motion to withdraw is filed, it will be up to the court to decide whether to accept it, and, if so, to then appoint a new public defender.

Brian Walshe enters the courtroom for his arraignment in Norfolk Superior Court on April 27.
WCVB reports that Walshe will now be represented by Larry Tipton, but the DA's office said it has not been notified of that yet.

Tipton also represents Emanuel Lopes, the Brockton man accused of shooting and killing Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams in 2018.

A mistrial in that case was declared in July after the jury found itself deadlocked.

The Lopes trial is scheduled to begin jury selection Jan. 8. A motion to continue the case will be heard Thursday, Dec. 14.

Tipton told WCVB the retrial will not be affected by his involvement in the Walshe case.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Brian Walshe's lawyer plans to withdraw from Cohasset murder case

