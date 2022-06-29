Brian Washburn, part of Amore' Pools scam, convicted on 9 counts, including fraud

VERO BEACH — A jury that heard from 34 victims of a swimming pool contractor scam voted to convict one of the two people charged in the ruse, according to attorneys.

Brian Washburn, whose wife was the owner of Amore Pools while he told customers he was an employee, was convicted on nine felonies: organized scheme to defraud, two counts of money laundering of more than $100,000, and six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.

Brian Washburn

A jury heard about nine days of testimony across three weeks before meeting for 2½ hours Tuesday night to render the verdict, defense attorney Edward Abare said.

The jury chose not to convict Washburn for unlicensed contracting during a state of emergency, false information on an application for contractor's license and one of the seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identity information.

Abare said he argued to the jury that the Office of Statewide Prosecution lacked evidence to show the Washburns had intention to defraud anyone. Rather, he said the couple ran into the poor business climate presented by the pandemic and its supply chain issues within the pool industry.

But the number of former Amore' customers testifying for the prosecution may have blunted his defense, Abare said.

"With 34 victims testifying, that's a tough mountain to climb," he said.

Those customers said the Washburns systematically defrauded them by deceptively establishing Amore', then agreeing to build backyard swimming pools but never completing them.

Attorney General Ashley Moody in a statement Wednesday said the Amore' scheme approached nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes in the victims’ backyards.

The victims were from the Treasure Coast and Brevard, Okeechobee and Palm Beach counties.

No date has been set yet for Washburn's sentencing. Abare said he had not determined what amount of time he'll ask the court for his client's life behind prison bars.

Washburn's wife, Crystal Washburn, was charged with the same crimes as her husband last fall. She remained at the Indian River County Jail in lieu of $1.05 million bail. No trial date for her case has been set.

The Office of Statewide Prosecution is also handling her case. They would not comment Wednesday on Brian Washburn's case.

