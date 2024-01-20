Brian Weeden receives pretrial probation in Plimoth Patuxet Museums theft case

This story has been corrected to reflect that individual members of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe called for a boycott of the Plimoth Patuxet Museums. The tribe did not formally call for a boycott.

PLYMOUTH – Mashpee Wampanoag Tribal Chairman Brian M. Weeden received a one-year pretrial probation to resolve charges related to the reported theft of items from the Plimoth Patuxet Museums in November 2022.

Weeden, 31 of Mashpee, has agreed to cooperate with court procedures and investigations of anyone else charged or investigated in connection with the incident and testify as may be required, according to a Dec. 19 plea deal at Plymouth District Court.

He must also obey all local, state, and federal laws and court orders; notify the probation department immediately if he changes his residence, mailing address, or contact information; and make no false statements to any officer of the court.

The pretrial probation ends Dec. 17, at which time the charges will be dismissed.

Weeden did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. Daniel Marx, a lawyer representing Weeden, could also not be reached for comment.

What are the charges Weeden faces?

Weeden was charged with breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime to commit a felony and larceny over $1,200. He pleaded not guilty in January 2023.

Philip C. Hicks Jr., 31, of Mashpee, faces the same charges and is scheduled to appear in Plymouth District Court on Feb. 13 for a pretrial hearing.

Both men were identified as suspects after an investigation by Plymouth police.

An incident of missing items, according to police

Plimoth Patuxet Museums staff noticed Nov. 7, 2022, that four items were missing from a wetu – a traditional domed Wampanoag dwelling – in the Native American site area. Two hand-woven bulrush mats and two black bear skins were gone, according to the Plymouth police report.

Security footage showed a dark car, described as a Chevrolet Traverse or Equinox, carrying four people pulled into the employee parking lot around 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2022, according to the report. Three people got out and walked towards the exhibits.

They returned about 18 minutes later carrying what appeared to be the reported missing items.

On Dec. 1, 2022, Plymouth police received a box containing two bearskin rugs and two woven mats. A museum official confirmed to police the items were the ones taken from the exhibit and said they appeared undamaged.

Severed ties between tribe and museums

The incident comes months after some Mashpee Wampanoag members called for a boycott of the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, citing the direction of its programs and approach to Native American history.

In 2021, Weeden, then 28, became the youngest person elected chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

