Brian Winterflood, City share trader and founding father of Aim market for smaller companies – obituary

Winterflood: ‘a pretty steely edge with slightly old-world courtesy’ - Amanda Edwards

Brian Winterflood, who has died aged 86, was a stock jobber who drove the democratisation of the City as the founding father of the Unlisted Securities Market, the trading arena for smaller company shares which later evolved into Aim.

Winterflood made markets – offering buying and selling prices – in a wide range of UK equities for the jobbing firm of Bisgood Bishop and later in his own firm, Winterflood Securities. His reputation, maintained over 60 years, was for straight dealing and straight talking, but with charm: a combination of “a pretty steely edge with slightly old-world courtesy” (as one peer put it, and an adherence to “my word is my bond”.

As a specialist in smaller-sized share deals, he was frustrated in the 1970s by the lack of orderly trading mechanisms for the smallest companies, whose shares changed hands outside the Exchange in the unreliable “over the counter” market.

His campaign for the creation of the Unlisted Securities Market, set up in November 1980, was so successful that he became known as “Mr USM”. High-growth entrepreneurial ventures were henceforth able to achieve public launch at lower cost and with simpler prospectuses than on the main exchange, and by 1987, shares in 500 of them were actively traded.

In 1995, the USM transitioned to the Alternative Investment Market (Aim), widely regarded as one of the major developments of City activity in modern times. As one fellow veteran observed: “Without Brian, Aim would not have thrived.”

Brian Martin Winterflood was born in East Ham on Jan 31 1937, one of three children of George Winterflood, a tram driver and café owner, and his wife Doris née Waddington. It was a deeply unhappy childhood: Brian hated his brutal alcoholic father so much that he thought of going to Somerset House “to discover if he really was my father – except I look a lot like him”.

The family moved to Uxbridge, where Brian was educated at Frays College; when his father stopped paying the fees, a sympathetic steacher helped the 16-year-old Brian find a place in the City as a messenger, and later a “blue button” (clerk), with the stockbrokers Greener Dreyfus.

After National Service in the RAF, he returned to Greener Dreyfus but decided that without connections or public-school polish, “stock-broking was not for the likes of me”. Jobbing, with the firm of Bisgood Bishop, suited him better and he joined the partnership there in 1967.

In 1986, as part of the City’s “Big Bang” ownership revolution, Bisgood Bishop was acquired by County NatWest and made part of an integrated investment banking operation which Winterflood found excessively bureaucratic.

Winterflood with his wife Doreen - Micha Theiner/eyevine

His team made money for the group despite the market turmoil of 1987 – but in January 1988, following a row over bonuses and threatened redundancies, he was summoned before a “Star Chamber” of fellow directors and fired. “This load of bastards… gave me a black sack,” he recalled. “I didn’t even say goodbye to my people. It was horrible.”

He bounced back a few months later to found Winterflood Securities (known as Wins) with capital backing first from Union Discount Co and from 1993 as a subsidiary of Close Brothers, a boutique merchant bank. Winterflood was a non-executive director of Close until 2016 and retired as honorary president of Winterflood Securities on his 80th birthday the following year.

He was also president of the Securities Industry Management Association and a trustee of the London Stock Exchange benevolent fund. A benefactor of numerous causes, he was a vice chairman of Save the Children and has an auditorium named after him at City of London School. He was appointed MBE in 2012.

Brian Winterflood married, in 1966, Doreen McCartney, who survives him with their two sons and a daughter.

Brian Winterflood, born January 31 1937, died June 29 2023

