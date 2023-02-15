Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl charged with murdering transgender teen

Brianna Ghey - Chris Neill

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of 16-year-old transgender girl Brianna Ghey.

A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh had been arrested after the transgender teen's death.

Police have now confirmed they have both been charged.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with stab wounds by members of the public as she lay dying on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

On Tuesday night candlelit vigils were held across the country for the teenager. The vigils, organised by members of the transgender community, were held in Liverpool and Bristol.

In the coming days, vigils are due to be held in cities around the UK including Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds.

Additional events are planned in Aberdeen, Reading, Plymouth, Brighton, Belfast, London and York.

People attend a candlelit vigil in memory of 16-year-old Brianna in Liverpool - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Brianna's family have paid tribute to their "much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister", describing her as a "larger than life character".

They added: "Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

Donations on a crowdfunding page set up for Brianna's family, which said the schoolgirl was "looking forward to taking her exams this year", have reached nearly £87,000.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow...