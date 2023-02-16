Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl charged with murdering trans teen to face trial

Brianna Ghey - Chris Neill

Two schoolchildren accused of murdering a 16-year-old transgender girl have been given a date for their trial.

Prosecutors previously described Brianna Ghey's death in a Cheshire park as "extremely punishing and brutal".

She was found with stab wounds by members of the public as she lay dying on a path at 3.13pm on Saturday in Culcheth Linear Park.

A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh are charged with her murder.

Appearing via-video link at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, the two teenagers, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.

During the 25-minute-long hearing, the two teenage defendants both wore black tops and remained seated for its duration.

The mother of the female defendant wept as she watched the proceedings.

Brianna Ghey vigil outside the Department of Education, Westminster, London, Great Britain15th February 2023 - Photograph by Elliott Franks

Judge Aubrey KC remanded the pair in youth detention and set a provisional trial date of July 10.

The court heard how three witnesses, all aged 15, will be called on to give evidence along with a possible fourth adult witness.

Psychologist and psychiatrist reports are also being prepared.

On Wednesday evening, hundreds gathered outside the Department of Education in London to hold a candle-lit vigil for Brianna.

Many of those gathered were seen holding trans pride flags and placards.

A minute's silence in her memory was held at 7pm.

Mourners left bouquets of flowers and a sign saying 'RIP Brianna' at the door of the building.

The crowd was heard chanting: “When trans rights are under attack, what do you do?

“Stand up, fight back.”

The vigil had been organised by the trans rights group Transgender Action Block and promoted by the feminist group Sisters Uncut.

Similar vigils were held elsewhere in the UK including in Manchester, Lancaster and Belfast.

Brianna's family have paid tribute to their "much-loved daughter, grand daughter, and baby sister", describing her as a "larger than life character".

Police photograph graffiti on a wall of the department for education following a candlelit vigil in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Westminster, Central London 15 Feb 23. . - George Cracknell Wright

They added: "Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind. The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

Donations on a crowdfunding page set up for Brianna's family, which said the schoolgirl was "looking forward to taking her exams this year", have reached nearly £100,000

