Brianna Ghey: Murder-accused teens 'had preoccupation with torture'

Brianna Ghey died after she was found with fatal stab wounds in a park

Two teenagers accused of murdering Brianna Ghey showed a "preoccupation" with "violence, torture and death", a court has heard.

The body of Brianna, 16, who was transgender, was discovered by dog walkers in a park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on 11 February.

Manchester Crown Court heard the schoolgirl was stabbed 28 times in a "sustained and violent assault".

The accused pair, who were 15 at the time but now 16, both deny murder.

Warning: Some readers might find the following report distressing

Neither can be named by court order because of their age and are identified only as girl X, from Warrington, and boy Y, from Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Opening the trial, Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, said messages recovered from the phones of girl X and boy Y showed a "preoccupation" with "violence, torture and death" and recorded them discussing how they wanted to kill people they knew.

She said: "If that was not an unusual way for two teenagers to speak to one another, the messages demonstrate also how, over time, they encouraged one another to think about how they would actually carry out a killing, and the messages show how they planned together to kill Brianna in just the way that she was in fact killed."

In November 2022, they discussed killing a child referred to as boy M, the court heard.

In one message, girl X said: "If I do end up killing boy M, I have a really sharp blade, the same one that Sweeney Todd uses.

"If we kill boy M can I keep some things, a couple of teeth and an eye."

Brianna Ghey's body was discovered in Culcheth Linear Park

Ms Heer said in early December, girl X sent boy Y a video which was apparently an advert for an underground site for people who like rape, snuff, torture and murder.

Girl X told boy Y: "I love watching torture vids. Real ones on the dark web," the jury heard.

The court heard on 1 January, boy Y sent girl X a photo of a hunting knife and told her: "Spent my money. I bought a knife."

Ms Heer said: "It was this knife, members of the jury, that was to be used to kill Brianna Ghey just six weeks after this image had been sent."

She told the court girl X claimed to have killed two people in messages to boy Y, but there was no evidence she had.

She said they spoke in messages about other people they wanted to kill and by 26 January had compiled a list of at least four people, as well as Brianna.

Brianna Ghey's family arrived at court earlier for the start of the trial

The court heard girl X created a fake Instagram account to contact one of their targets, referred to as boy E, but it was blocked.

In a message read to the court, girl X told boy Y: "If we can't get boy E tomorrow we can kill Brianna."

Boy Y said in a reply he wanted to see if Brianna would "scream like a man or a girl".

The pair discussed meeting Brianna and killing her at Culcheth Linear Park the following day, the court heard.

In one message, girl X said: "I want to stab her at least once even if she's dead jus coz its fun lol."

Ms Heer said girl X and boy Y did meet each other in Culcheth on 28 January, but girl X told him Brianna said she could not come.

The trial continues.

