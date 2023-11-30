Brianna Ghey murder trial shown video of teenager on bus on day she was stabbed
Jurors in the murder trial of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey have been shown footage of the 16-year-old boarding a bus to Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on the day she stabbed.
Brianna, 16, from Birchwood, Warrington, had been stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, on February 11 earlier this year.
A girl and a boy, both now aged 16, identified only as X and Y, are on trial for murder at Manchester Crown Court.