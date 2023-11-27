Brianna Ghey trial: Accused teen murderers 'had preoccupation with death and torture'

Brianna Ghey

Two teenagers have gone on trial accused of the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, 16, was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, Cheshire, shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11 earlier this year.

A girl and a boy, both aged 15 at the time and from the local area, were arrested and charged with the murder of Brianna, a pupil at Birchwood High School, Warrington.

Both defendants, now aged 16, have appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Monday for the start of their trial, expected to last between three and four weeks. Both deny murder.

Neither accused can be named by court order because of their age and are identified only as girl X, from Warrington, and boy Y, from Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Both are held in secure youth accommodation.

04:35 PM GMT

03:54 PM GMT

Girl X was 'obsessed over someone called Brianna', court hears

The court was told in December last year girl X messaged boy Y telling him she was “obsessed over someone” called Brianna but didn’t have feelings for them.

After she sent pictures of Brianna to him, boy Y asked: “Is it a femboy or a tranny?”

Girl X told him Brianna was trans, sounded just like a girl and looked really pretty, the court was told.

Deanna Heer KC, prosecuting, said on January 23 girl X messaged boy Y telling him she had given Brianna ibuprofen gel tablets that “should have been enough to kill her”.

Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey recalled her daughter had been sick around that time, the court heard.

03:44 PM GMT

Girl X - 'I love watching torture vids'

In early December, girl X sent boy Y a video which was apparently an advert for an underground site for people who like rape, snuff, torture and murder, Ms Heer told the court.

Girl X told boy Y: “I love watching torture vids. Real ones on the dark web”, the jury heard.

The court heard on January 1, boy Y sent girl X a photo of a hunting knife and told her: “Spent my money. I bought a knife.”

Ms Heer said: “It was this knife, members of the jury, that was to be used to kill Brianna Ghey just six weeks after this image had been sent.”

03:41 PM GMT

Accused showed 'preoccupation with torture and death'

Ms Heer said messages recovered from the phones of girl X and boy Y showed a “preoccupation” with “violence, torture and death” and recorded them discussing how they wanted to kill people they knew.

She said: “If that was not an unusual way for two teenagers to speak to one another, the messages demonstrate also how, over time, they encouraged one another to think about how they would actually carry out a killing, and the messages show how they planned together to kill Brianna in just the way that she was in fact killed.”

In November 2022, they discussed killing a child referred to as boy M, the court heard.

In one message, girl X said: “If I do end up killing boy M, I have a really sharp blade, the same one that Sweeney Todd uses.

“If we kill boy M can I keep some things, a couple of teeth and an eye.”

03:29 PM GMT

Prosecution opening - Brianna was 'victim of sustained and violent assault'

Opening the case at Manchester Crown Court, Deanna Heer KC, said the body of Brianna Ghey was found in Linear Park in Culcheth, near Warrington on February 11 this year, reports Will Bolton.

The 16-year-old had been stabbed 28 times, to the head and neck and to the back and chest and suffered a “catastrophic” loss of blood.

Miss Heer added: “Many of the stab wounds had caused damage to her bones, including her chest bone and her ribs, and would have required considerable force to inflict.

“There can be no doubt that she was the victim of a sustained and violent assault.”

Ms Heer continued: “Each defendant denies that they are guilty of murder. Each denies that they participated in her killing at all. Each blames the other.

“The prosecution case is that, whoever delivered the fatal blows, both defendants are equally guilty. Acting together, they planned and executed their plan to kill Brianna Ghey.”

03:28 PM GMT

Who are the accused?

Both defendants, now aged 16, have now appeared at Manchester Crown Court for the start of their trial, expected to last between three and four weeks. Both deny murder.

Neither accused can be named by court order because of their age and are identified only as girl X, from Warrington, and boy Y, from Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Both are held in secure youth accommodation.

03:27 PM GMT

The Telegraph will be providing live updates as two teenagers stand trial accused of murdering transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, 16, was found with fatal wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, Cheshire, shortly after 3pm on Saturday February 11 earlier this year.

A girl and a boy, both aged 15 at the time and from the local area, were arrested and charged with the murder of Brianna, a pupil at Birchwood High School, Warrington.

