Brianna Keilar joins 'New Day' in CNN daytime-lineup shuffle

Stephen Battaglio
Brianna Keilar is joining &quot;CNN New Day&quot; on April 1.
Brianna Keilar is joining "CNN New Day" on April 1. (CNN)

Brianna Keilar will join John Berman as co-anchor of CNN's "New Day," the cable news channel's morning program, starting April 1.

Keilar, 40, will succeed Alisyn Camerota, 54, who moves to a two-hour afternoon newscast alongside Victor Blackwell, the network announced Wednesday. Camerota has been on the morning shift since 2014, when she joined CNN from Fox News.

Keilar most recently anchored "CNN Right Now" from 1 to 3 p.m. weekdays. Before that, she was CNN’s White House correspondent during the Obama administration and covered Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

In 2020, Keilar provided CNN with its best midday ratings performance in the 25-to-54 age group in 15 years, according to Nielsen data. The demographic is favored by advertisers who buy time on news programming.

Keilar joined CNN as a correspondent in 2008.

Longtime afternoon anchor Brooke Baldwin announced she was leaving the network amid the programming moves. Baldwin, who joined CNN in 2008, told viewers Tuesday of her planned departure.

The Australian-born Keilar is among the CNN news anchors who offer commentaries on the air. She has received attention on social media for calling out misstatements and hypocrisy by the Trump administration and its supporters in the media.

Keilar is married to an Army Special Forces officer. She has used her platform at CNN to discuss the challenges facing military families.

CNN also announced Ana Cabrera, who has anchored CNN’s weekend newscasts for the last four years, will join the network's weekday lineup, handling "CNN Newsroom" weekdays from 1 to 2 p.m. Eastern.

Jim Acosta, who covered the White House for CNN for the last seven years, moves to a weekend anchor role. Viewers will see him on "CNN Newsroom" on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m. Eastern.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

