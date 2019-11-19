Was it a bribe? Democrats trade 'quid quo pro' for 'bribery' in Trump impeachment messaging

WASHINGTON – Minutes after Rep. Adam Schiff gaveled in Tuesday's impeachment inquiry hearing, the Californian began hammering away at an emerging Democratic theme: that President Donald Trump's actions may have amounted to bribery.

"If the president abused his power and invited foreign interference in our elections, if he sought to condition, coerce, extort, or bribe an ally ... it will be up to us to decide whether those acts are compatible with the office of the presidency," Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said in his opening remarks.

Democrats have been repeating the word "bribery" in recent days as a way to frame Trump’s interactions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. In doing so, they're zeroing in on a word in the Constitution's impeachment clause and deemphasizing the wonkier Latin phrase "quid quo pro," meaning "something for something."

Republicans are pushing back on the new line of rhetorical attack.

Whether a bribery charge against the president would stand up in court based on the evidence made public so far is debatable, legal experts told USA TODAY. But those experts said an impeachment doesn't need to meet the same legal threshold as a criminal prosecution. And, they pointed out, bribery is an easier concept for the public to grasp.

In other words, experts said, it's as much about messaging as it is about the law.

"Most people have a fundamental, passing awareness of what bribery is," said Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor who published a book last year on impeachment. "Democrats can plug into that."

Federal law defines bribery

One of the definitions of bribery in federal law is when a public official "directly or indirectly, corruptly demands, seeks, receives, accepts, or agrees to receive or accept anything of value personally or for any other person or entity, in return for being influenced in the performance of any official act."

Democrats say Trump, in asking Zelensky to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden's son, was demanding something of value in return for an official act, namely $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who sounded alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky, told lawmakers Tuesday he considered the president's request for investigations to be a "demand" that was "improper."

Vindman described how the "power disparity" between the U.S. and Ukraine made Trump's request for a "favor" more like a demand.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took that characterization a step further last week, describing Trump’s dealings with Ukraine as "bribery."

When asked specifically what the bribe was, Pelosi said it was “to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into elections."

"That's bribery," Pelosi said.

Republicans have scoffed at her definition.

"Who did the president 'Bribe' and what did he get for it? Be specific," Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and staunch ally of the president, tweeted Tuesday. "The truth is that 'Bribery' is a made-up, poll tested charge without any factual basis in this case."

Republicans say what Trump wanted from Ukraine was intangible and uncertain – far removed from an envelope full of cash that many Americans picture when they think of bribery.