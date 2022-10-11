Bribery case nets 6-year suspended sentence

Oct. 10—A Crossville man who police said offered them $200 to not be taken to jail has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and received a six-year suspended sentence with possibility of having the charge removed from his record.

Mariano Angel Cruz Bahena, 26, was indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury in June on a single count of bribery of a public servant which is alleged to have occurred on Dec. 19, 2021.

Monday Bahena pleaded guilty to attempted bribery of a public servant — a Class C/F felony, and received a six-year suspended sentence. That plea was set aside under terms and conditions of judicial diversion.

If Bahena serves his six-years on probation, meeting all requirements, he will be eligible to have the charge removed from his record.

Crossville Police Officers Andrew King and Jordan Winningham responded to a domestic situation in the Camelot subdivision during the dark hours of Dec. 19 and took Bahena into custody during their investigation.

The officers stated Bahena offered them $200 to let him go and not take him to jail, resulting in the bribery charge.

As a Range 1 offender, the sentence is to be one of 30% and Bahena is to pay court costs and probation fees.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Jimmy Holder Brooks, rape of a trial, motion hearing date set for Nov. 1 and trial set Nov. 2.

—Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, continued to Dec. 2 for tracking with March trial date to be set.

Deadline

—Jason Michael Brooks, incest, continued to Nov. 9.

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 1.

—Noah Emanuell Hill, aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, attempted carjacking and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Dec. 5.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and probation violation, continued to Nov. 1.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to Dec. 2.

—Thomas Troy Parsons Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 9.

—Danny Ellison Parsons Jr., aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card of up to $1,000, forgery and forgery by uttering, motion hearing set for Dec. 2 with trial to be set after hearing.

—Virginia Faye Presley, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 15.

—Adam Brian Smith, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—David Wade Smith, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest, reckless driving, continued to Dec. 5 at which time Smith is to return with an attorney.

—Audrey Lynn Williams, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, reportedly in Putnam County custody and continued to Nov. 1.

—Tammy Bernice Davenport, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, motion hearing continued to Nov. 1.

Arraignment

—John William Sharpe, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Nov. 15.

Motions/petitions

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, motion hearing continued to Nov. 15.

—Pamela Sue Copley, probation violation and possession of meth, status report on treatment program; in good standing in rehab program and continued for tracking.

—Tammy Bernice Davenport, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and simple possession, motion hearing continued to Nov. 1.

Probation violations

—Taylor Lee Denny, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.

—Olivia Marie Dowdy, James Hargis appointed to represent Dowdy and probation violation hearing continued to Nov 1.

—Gary Lamont Glass, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of a one-year sentence.

—Nicholas John Green, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1 with Green reportedly in custody in Warren County; forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Dennis Edward Hancock, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1 for tracking with application filed for entering a treatment program.

—Sandy Matthews Henderson, recently picked up on a probation violation warrant from Aug. 22, 1997, and having not been in trouble since, was ordered off probation and the warrant dismissed.

—Samuel Darin Hughes, probation violation warrant dismissed and probation terminated with proof of payment of $12,000 restitution paid.

—Carl Richard Matthews, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Matthews and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.

—William Larry Matthews Sr., probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.

—Shallymar Ryan Miller, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court for a probation violation hearing, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing with probation hearing continued to Nov. 1.

—Desiree Cheyenne Norris, probation violation, $1,000 in restitution paid and probation terminated.

—Joe Levi Reagan, probation violations hearing continued to Nov. 15.

—David Edward Seickendick, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with credit for time already served and returned to supervised probation.

—Cameron Ashley Newport Sherrill, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 15.

—Robert W. Slagle, probation violations based on new charges dismissed with charges in General Sessions Court dismissed for lack of prosecution.

—Kathy Ann Soriano, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 2 for tracking of treatment program.

—William Thomas Whittaker Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.

—Arissa Wilson, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Wilson and probation violation basked on $1,058.71 restitution owed continued to Nov. 1.

—Caitlin Renee Richards, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Richards and probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 1.

