Bribery suspect among those indicted

Jun. 14—CATLETTSBURG — A Hopkinsville woman accused of attempting to bribe a sheriff's deputy last week was indicted Tuesday by a Boyd County grand jury.

Mary Cardinal, 39, was indicted on charges of public intoxication, simple possession of meth, identity theft and attempted bribery of a public servant.

According to police records, Cardinal was stopped June 5 by a Boyd County Sheriff's Deputy and found to be intoxicated. After giving the deputy a false name, Cardinal was taken into custody, records show.

During the ride to the Boyd County Detention Center, court records show Cardinal asked the deputy three times what she could do to get out of the charges.

An indictment is formal accusation and not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were also indicted by a grand jury:

—Ashley M. Hogsten, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree narcotic.

—Brandon M. Wilburn, 29, of Raceland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Kamren L. Porter, 29, and Barry E. Vaughn, 38, both of Ironton, were indicted as co-defendants on one count of simple possession of heroin and one count of simple possession of meth.

